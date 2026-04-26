HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Rajasthan Police Uncover Illegal MD Drug Manufacturing Unit

Rajasthan Police Uncover Illegal MD Drug Manufacturing Unit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 26, 2026 22:20 IST

x

Rajasthan Police dismantled an illegal MD drug manufacturing unit in Jodhpur, arresting six and seizing a substantial amount of raw materials, disrupting a potential interstate narcotics network.

Key Points

  • Rajasthan Police's ANTF busted an illegal MD drug manufacturing unit in Jodhpur.
  • Six individuals were arrested following an exchange of fire during the raid.
  • The ANTF seized 176.63 kg of MD raw material, estimated to be worth Rs 90 crore.
  • The illegal drug factory was operating from a field in Loonavpura village.
  • Investigations suggest the unit may be part of a larger interstate narcotics network.

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force of Rajasthan Police on Sunday busted an illegal MD drug manufacturing unit and arrested six accused after an exchange of fire here, officials said.

Massive MD Drug Seizure in Rajasthan

ANTF IG Vikas Kumar said that under the 'Operation Vishgrahan', the team recovered 176.63 kg of MD raw material, with an estimated market value of around Rs 90 crore, from the factory premises.

 

He said that it was the largest quantity of such material seized by the ANTF.

Details of the Drug Bust Operation

The manufacturing unit was being operated from a field in Loonavpura village.

The team approached the site in a tractor-trolley and launched a raid at around 3.30 am. The accused opened fire while attempting to escape, leading to a brief exchange of fire, the officials said.

One suspect suffered a bullet injury in the leg, while another sustained a fracture during the escape attempt.

Ongoing Investigation into Narcotics Network

The officials said that efforts are ongoing to track down other suspects who fled during the raid.

No police personnel were injured in the exchange, while two accused sustained leg injuries after falling during the action.

Initial findings suggest the unit could be part of a wider interstate narcotics network, with further interrogation of the arrested individuals expected to shed light on supply chains and possible national or international links, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Another drug lab unearthed in Rajasthan, 6 more held
Another drug lab unearthed in Rajasthan, 6 more held
Guj ATS recovers MD drug, raw material worth Rs 479 cr after factory raid; 5 held
Guj ATS recovers MD drug, raw material worth Rs 479 cr after factory raid; 5 held
Rajasthan Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking, Seize MDMA
Rajasthan Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking, Seize MDMA
Mephedrone Drug Manufacturing Unit Exposed in UP, Two Arrested
Mephedrone Drug Manufacturing Unit Exposed in UP, Two Arrested
Mephedrone Drug Ring Uncovered: Gujarat ATS Exposes UP Manufacturing Unit
Mephedrone Drug Ring Uncovered: Gujarat ATS Exposes UP Manufacturing Unit

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

webstory image 2

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

webstory image 3

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

VIDEOS

Video: Trump Ducks For Cover, Then Evacuated As Shots Heard At Press Dinner3:56

Video: Trump Ducks For Cover, Then Evacuated As Shots...

Rihanna Wins Hearts in Mumbai with Stunning Appearance1:34

Rihanna Wins Hearts in Mumbai with Stunning Appearance

Panic at White House Correspondents' Dinner After Reports of Gunfire0:34

Panic at White House Correspondents' Dinner After Reports...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO