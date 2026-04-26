Rajasthan Police Uncover Illegal MD Drug Manufacturing Unit

Rajasthan Police dismantled an illegal MD drug manufacturing unit in Jodhpur, arresting six and seizing a substantial amount of raw materials, disrupting a potential interstate narcotics network.

Key Points Rajasthan Police's ANTF busted an illegal MD drug manufacturing unit in Jodhpur.

Six individuals were arrested following an exchange of fire during the raid.

The ANTF seized 176.63 kg of MD raw material, estimated to be worth Rs 90 crore.

The illegal drug factory was operating from a field in Loonavpura village.

Investigations suggest the unit may be part of a larger interstate narcotics network.

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force of Rajasthan Police on Sunday busted an illegal MD drug manufacturing unit and arrested six accused after an exchange of fire here, officials said.

Massive MD Drug Seizure in Rajasthan

ANTF IG Vikas Kumar said that under the 'Operation Vishgrahan', the team recovered 176.63 kg of MD raw material, with an estimated market value of around Rs 90 crore, from the factory premises.

He said that it was the largest quantity of such material seized by the ANTF.

Details of the Drug Bust Operation

The manufacturing unit was being operated from a field in Loonavpura village.

The team approached the site in a tractor-trolley and launched a raid at around 3.30 am. The accused opened fire while attempting to escape, leading to a brief exchange of fire, the officials said.

One suspect suffered a bullet injury in the leg, while another sustained a fracture during the escape attempt.

Ongoing Investigation into Narcotics Network

The officials said that efforts are ongoing to track down other suspects who fled during the raid.

No police personnel were injured in the exchange, while two accused sustained leg injuries after falling during the action.

Initial findings suggest the unit could be part of a wider interstate narcotics network, with further interrogation of the arrested individuals expected to shed light on supply chains and possible national or international links, they said.