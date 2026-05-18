Uttarakhand FDA: Captagon Factory Not In Our Records

The Uttarakhand Food Safety and Drug Administration denies any registration of a Dehradun factory allegedly involved in manufacturing the banned synthetic drug Captagon, following a major drug bust by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Key Points The Uttarakhand FDA states that the 'Green Herbal' factory, allegedly producing Captagon, is not registered with them.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) uncovered the illegal Captagon unit during 'Operation Ragepill' in Delhi.

A Syrian national arrested by the NCB claimed the drug was manufactured at the Dehradun factory.

The FDA clarifies that the regulation of narcotic substances falls outside its jurisdiction.

Central agencies are investigating the matter, and the Uttarakhand government is taking it seriously.

The Uttarakhand Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday said that a Dehradun-based factory allegedly involved in the manufacturing of banned synthetic drug Captagon is not registered in its official records.

NCB Uncovers Illegal Captagon Production

The statement comes following reports that illegal production of Captagon, also known as the "Jihadi Drug", was taking place at the 'Green Herbal' factory in the Sahaspur area.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) uncovered the illegal unit when it seized Captagon worth nearly Rs 182 crore from Neb Sarai area of Delhi during "Operation Ragepill".

The NCB arrested a Syrian national, identified as Alabras Ahmad, who allegedly told them that a portion of the drug recovered from New Delhi was manufactured at the factory in Dehradun in November 2025.

Factory Raid and Investigation Details

NCB sleuths had raided the factory on Saturday night. Sophisticated machinery was found installed in the premises, and chemicals, capsules, and packaging material were recovered, officials had said on Sunday, adding the factory owner was found involved in two earlier drug-related cases being probed by the NCB and the Uttarakhand Police.

"The institution was neither issued any manufacturing licence under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act nor given any kind of permission under FSSAI," FDA Additional Commissioner Tajbar Singh Jaggi said in a statement on Monday.

FDA's Jurisdiction and Further Actions

He said that the matter involves prohibited and controlled substances under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The regulation of these substances falls outside the jurisdiction of the state FDA.

Central investigative agencies are currently probing the entire matter. The state government is treating the related information with high seriousness. The FDA will coordinate with local administration and central agencies to take necessary action if required, the official said.

According to the officials, Captagon is an artificial psychotropic drug. Terrorist organisations and international drug networks use the substance across conflict zones

The drug causes prolonged wakefulness, reduces fear and maintains extreme physical activity, they pointed out.