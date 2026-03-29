Delhi Police Bust Illegal Fake Protein Supplement Unit

Delhi Police have dismantled an illegal operation manufacturing fake protein supplements, arresting a man and seizing counterfeit products, protecting consumers from potentially harmful and fraudulent health supplements.

Key Points Delhi Police busted an illegal unit manufacturing fake protein supplements in Rani Khera village, arresting one man.

The arrest followed the seizure of 150 kg of spurious supplements and counterfeit stickers earlier this month.

The unit produced fake supplements using low-cost materials and supplied them to the market, deceiving consumers.

Police recovered sealed containers of counterfeit products, fake stickers, raw materials, and manufacturing machines during the raid.

Delhi Police has arrested a man and busted an illegal unit manufacturing fake protein supplements in Rani Khera village in outer Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Naveen Kumar alias Banjara, 32, a resident of Haryana.

Police said the arrest followed the ongoing probe after two men were held earlier this month with 150 kg of spurious supplements and counterfeit stickers.

Inside the Illegal Supplement Factory

"Acting on their disclosures, a team raided the premises and detected a clandestine unit involved in manufacturing fake supplements of reputed brands," the officer said.

During the raid, the police recovered sealed containers of counterfeit products, fake stickers, holograms, empty jars, raw materials such as maltodextrin and flavouring agents, along with manufacturing machines and a QR code printer.

The accused allegedly used low-cost materials to produce fake supplements and supplied them in the market, cheating consumers, police said.