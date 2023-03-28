News
76 pharma firms raided, licences of 18 cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs

76 pharma firms raided, licences of 18 cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs

Source: PTI
March 28, 2023 18:47 IST
In a major crackdown against the manufacture of substandard drugs, central and state regulators conducted joint inspections at 76 pharma companies and cancelled the licences of 18 of them for producing spurious and adulterated drugs, official sources said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.

The inspections were carried out across 20 states and Union territories in the past 15 days, they said.

A source said that the action has been taken against 76 companies in the first phase of a special drive against the manufacture of substandard drugs.

 

"Licences of 18 pharma companies have been cancelled for manufacturing spurious and adulterated drugs and for violating GMP (good manufacturing practice)....  Besides, 26 firms have been given show-cause notices," an official source said.

The sources said that as part of the special drive, the regulators have identified 203 firms. A majority of the companies are from Himachal Pradesh (70), followed by Uttarakhand (45) and Madhya Pradesh (23).

Recently, questions have been raised over the quality of drugs manufactured by India-based companies. In February, the Tamil Nadu-based Global Pharma Healthcare recalled its entire lot of eye drop allegedly linked to vision loss in the US.

Before that, India-made cough syrups were allegedly linked to children deaths in the Gambia and Uzbekistan last year. 

HC seeks status report on illegal sale of drugs online
Cough syrup deaths: Marion Biotech to lose licence
Uzbek cough syrup deaths: 3 pharma co employees held
'PMO official' Kiran Patel's wife held for cheating
Amritpal seen without turban in fresh CCTV footage
Bombay lawyers group moves SC against Dhankhar, Rijiju
Bayliss wants his Punjab Kings to play with joy
