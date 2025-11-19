HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi blast: Lockers of doctors, medics checked in J-K hospitals

November 19, 2025 21:52 IST

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday began the exercise of inspecting the lockers of doctors and medical staff in hospitals as part of enhanced security measures after the recent Delhi blast and recovery of arms and ammunition in the 'white collar' terror module, officials said.

IMAGE: Police personnel in action amid the massive crackdown launched to dismantle terror ecosystem, in Kulgam. Photograph: J-K Police/ANI Video Grab

As part of the process, the authorities in Shopian and Kulgam districts, in south Kashmir, inspected the lockers of doctors and medical staff at various hospitals, the officials said.

In Shopian, the authorities inspected the lockers at the district hospital and community health centre (CHC) Zainapora, the officials said.

 

Similarly, in Kulgam, the lockers were inspected at Sub-District Hospital Yaripora, and primary health centre Devsar, they said.

They said the locker inspection is part of the enhanced security measures after the Delhi blast, and in line with ongoing efforts to ensure transparency, accountability, and proper utilisation of hospital infrastructure.

The inspection drive was carried out to prevent any possible misuse of lockers for storage of unauthorised items and to strengthen internal security measures in medical facilities, they added.

During the inspection, unclaimed lockers were identified, and the hospital authorities were instructed to update records to prevent any misuse, the officials said.

The exercise has been undertaken in the wake of the recovery of arms and ammunition from the locker of a doctor in Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag recently.

The arrest of the doctor led to the busting of the 'white collar' terror module, involving several doctors, and the recovery of around 2900 kg of explosive material.

