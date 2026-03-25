Maharashtra Post Offices Searched After Bomb Threat Email

Following a bomb threat email, post offices in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, were thoroughly searched by authorities, raising concerns about public safety and prompting swift action.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bomb threat email received by government offices in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, warning of blasts in post offices.

The email claimed 16 bomb blasts would occur in passport and post offices across the state.

The threat specified the bombs would contain RDX and poisonous cyanide gas.

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted extensive searches of post offices in the city.

No suspicious materials were found during the searches.

Post offices in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city were thoroughly searched by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) on Wednesday after an email received by the administration warned of blasts in their premises, an official said.

So far, nothing suspicious has been found, he said.

The threat mail was received by various government offices in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar claiming 16 bomb blasts would take place in passport and post offices across the state at 12.30 pm. The message warned the bombs would contain RDX and poisonous cyanide gas, the official informed.

It also said post offices should be evacuated immediately. Acting swiftly, BDDS personnel undertook extensive searches of post offices in the city, including the one located in the Bombay High Court premises, he maintained.

Search Operations

"Our teams conducted searches in the High Court premises and also the head post office located in the Junabazar area," the official added.