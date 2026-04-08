Exit Iran 'Expeditiously': India Issues Fresh Advisory

The embassy also said that the exit must be undertaken in coordination with the mission.

IMAGE: A man shouts slogans as people gather after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, in Tehran, on April 8, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Key Points Indian Embassy urges nationals to leave Iran 'expeditiously'.

Exit must be coordinated with the Embassy using designated routes.

Citizens warned not to approach borders without prior approval.

Advisory comes amid US-Iran ceasefire and ongoing tensions.

Iran's 10-point plan includes sanctions relief, nuclear recognition, and Hormuz control.

The Indian Embassy in Iran on Wednesday issued an advisory asking Indian nationals to expeditiously exit the country.

The embassy also said that the exit must be undertaken in coordination with the mission.

Strict Instructions for Safe Exit

'In continuation of the advisory of April 7, 2026, and in light of recent developments, Indian nationals still in Iran are strongly advised to expeditiously exit Iran, in coordination with the Embassy and using the routes suggested by the Embassy,' the advisory read.

'It is again reiterated that there should be no attempt to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy. The Embassy’s emergency numbers are below,' it added.

Mobile Numbers: +989128109115; +989128109102; +989128109109; +989932179359

Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in

Ceasefire Announcement

The advisory comes as Donald Trump has suspended the 'bombing and attack' campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week, double-sided ceasefire and stating that Iran’s 10-point proposal is workable.

Iran has put forward a comprehensive 10-point framework that it says forms the basis of a complete resolution.

According to the proposal, the United States is expected to commit to key principles, including 'non-aggression' and the continuation of Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global oil transit chokepoint.

Among the most significant demands is Washington, DC's 'acceptance of enrichment', referring to Iran's nuclear programme, which has long been a central point of contention.

Tehran has also called for sweeping economic relief, including the lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions—measures that have severely impacted its economy.

Global and Military Conditions

The conditions extend into the diplomatic arena, with Iran demanding the termination of all United Nations Security Council resolutions and International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors resolutions related to its nuclear activities.

Additionally, Tehran has called for compensation for damages incurred during the conflict and demanded the withdrawal of US combat forces from the region, along with a broader cessation of war on all fronts, including against the Islamic Resistance of Lebanon.