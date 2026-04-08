Lift sanctions, accept nuclear programme: Iran's 10-point peace plan

Among the most significant demands is Washington, DC's 'acceptance of enrichment', referring to Iran's nuclear programme, which has long been a central point of contention between the two nations and the international community.

IMAGE: Demonstrators protest against military action in Iran after US President Donald Trump said that he had agreed to a two-week ceasefire, less than two hours before his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face widespread attacks on its civilian infrastructure, outside the White House in Washington, DC, on April 7, 2026. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

Key Points Iran's proposal includes non-aggression and continued control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran demands sanctions relief, acceptance of nuclear enrichment, and end to UN/IAEA actions.

Plan also calls for US troop withdrawal and compensation to Iran.

United States President Donald Trump has suspended the 'bombing and attack' campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week, double-sided ceasefire and stating that the 10-point proposal from Iran is workable.

Iran has put forward a comprehensive 10-point framework that it says forms the basis of a complete resolution.

According to the proposal, the US is expected to commit to several key principles, including 'non-aggression' and the continuation of Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global oil transit chokepoint.

Core Demands: Nuclear, Sanctions Relief

Among the most significant demands is Washington, DC's 'acceptance of enrichment', referring to Iran's nuclear programme, which has long been a central point of contention between the two nations and the international community.

Tehran has also called for sweeping economic relief, including the lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions -- measures that have severely impacted Iran’s economy over the years.

Push to Roll Back Global Oversight

The conditions extend into the diplomatic arena, with Iran demanding the termination of all United Nations Security Council resolutions and International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors resolutions related to its nuclear activities.

If accepted, these demands would mark a significant rollback of global oversight mechanisms.

Military, Financial, and Regional Conditions

Tehran has also insisted on financial reparations, calling for compensation for damages incurred during the conflict period.

On the military front, it has demanded the withdrawal of US combat forces from the region and a broader cessation of war on all fronts, including against the Islamic Resistance of Lebanon.

Diplomatic Gap Remains

The development comes amid heightened instability in the Middle East, with concerns growing over the potential for a wider regional conflict.

Diplomatic channels are believed to remain open, but the gap between the two sides remains significant.

Earlier, in a post on Truth Social, Trump said the 10-point proposal would serve as the basis for negotiating a permanent deal, while reiterating that the US has achieved most of its military objectives.

He said the decision followed conversations with Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir, who urged restraint.

'Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided ceasefire,' Trump said.

'Close to Resolution'

Trump added that most points of contention have already been addressed and that the two-week pause will allow time to finalise a permanent agreement.

"Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two-week period will allow the agreement to be finalised and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the countries of the Middle East, it is an honour to have this long-term problem close to resolution," he said.