Rajasthan: Family Murdered And Set Ablaze In Car

In a shocking incident in Rajasthan, a former sarpanch and three family members were allegedly murdered and their bodies set ablaze, leading to a police investigation focusing on a family dispute.

Key Points Four family members, including a former sarpanch, were allegedly murdered in Rajasthan.

The victims' bodies were found burnt inside a vehicle near Ajmer.

Police suspect the involvement of the ex-sarpanch's first wife and children in the murders.

A family dispute involving the ex-sarpanch's two wives is believed to be a motive.

Four members of a family, including a former sarpanch, his mother and second wife, were allegedly murdered before their bodies were set ablaze inside a Scorpio here on Thursday, police said.

The incident came to light at Shrirampura village, around 60 km from Ajmer city, where a Scorpio was found burning on a highway nearly 500 metres from the ex-sarpanch's house.

Details of the Victims

The deceased have been identified as former sarpanch Ram Singh Choudhary, his mother Poosi Devi, his second wife Suryagyan Devi, and niece Mahima Chaudhary.

Police suspect the involvement of Ram Singh's first wife and children, who have been detained for questioning. The deceased lived with his two wives in the same house.

Investigation Underway

Three charred bodies were found inside the vehicle, while a fourth body was found in a nearby field, police said.

SP Harsh Vardhan Agarwala said that initially it appeared to be a case of accidental fire, but initial probe has indicated that it could be a case of multiple murders.

Family Dispute as Potential Motive

When police reached Ram Singh's house, his first wife said that Singh had gone to the hospital with his mother who was having chest pain.

"Ram Singh had two wives, and there was a dispute in the family on this matter. Our investigation revealed that the first wife and her children had a scuffle with Ram Singh and his mother," the SP said.

Police suspect that the first wife and her children killed the four persons late at night, put them in the SUV, took it to the highway and set it ablaze to present it as a case of accidental fire.

Further investigations are underway, the SP said.