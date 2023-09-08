News
Rediff.com  » News » Ever Seen Didi Playing Dandiya...

Ever Seen Didi Playing Dandiya...

By REDIFF NEWS
September 08, 2023 12:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

What some of our leaders were up to on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

 

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dances the dandiya with women from the Jain community in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde breaks the pot during Dahi Handi celebrations at Chintami Chowk in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis breaks the Dahi Handi during Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu takes part in Taku Tabat rituals at the Solung festival at Mebo in East Siang. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma meets a man named Majibur Rehman at a public meeting and handed over Rehman's application to avail the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Scheme. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya Scindia eat bhutta during the Bharatiya Janata Party's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Sheopur. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and other Congress leaders are showered with flowers as they celebrate the one-year anniversary of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ramanagara. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena inspects the Delhi police's state-of-the-art control room set up at police headquarters on the eve of the G20 Summit. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
