News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 6 charred to death as bus catches fire after hitting truck in AP

6 charred to death as bus catches fire after hitting truck in AP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 15, 2024 12:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Six persons were charred to death when a private travels bus hit a dumper truck near Chilakaluripeta in Palnadu district, resulting in a fire, a police official said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: According to police, the passengers belonged to Chinnaganjam area and were returning to Hyderabad after casting their votes in the elections in the state. Photograph: Screen grab

The mishap occurred around 1 am on Wednesday when the bus veered towards the truck to its extreme right and hit it at Pasumarru, police said.

"Four men including the drivers of the bus and the truck, a woman and a minor girl died," the official told PTI.

Among the dead were an eight-year-old girl, her grandmother and grandfather and another passenger while 20 injured passengers were admitted to a hospital.

 

"We got the information through some people about the incident. We alerted ambulances and fire tenders. When we reached the spot, the bus was engulfed in flames," a police official told TV channels.

According to police, the passengers belonged to Chinnaganjam area and were returning to Hyderabad after casting their votes in the elections in the state.

Meanwhile, police registered a case under IPC Sections 304 A and 337 A, the official added.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and state BJP chief D Purandeswari expressed their condolences over the loss of lives in the accident.

"Nazeer has expressed profound grief and anguish over the road accident that took place near Pasumarru village in Palnadu district, in which six people were killed," a press release from the Raj Bhavan said.

The Governor offered his condolences to the bereaved family members of the deceased and instructed officials to provide better treatment for the injured persons.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
An accidental lesson on unsafe roads
An accidental lesson on unsafe roads
Road Accidents: 18 Die Every Hour
Road Accidents: 18 Die Every Hour
Safety Isn't A High Priority In India
Safety Isn't A High Priority In India
SRH aim for playoffs in crucial clash with GT
SRH aim for playoffs in crucial clash with GT
5 Healthy Asanas for Summer
5 Healthy Asanas for Summer
1 dead, 14 rescued as lift collapses in Rajasthan mine
1 dead, 14 rescued as lift collapses in Rajasthan mine
Shriya Relives Her Australian Holiday
Shriya Relives Her Australian Holiday
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

How Lives Can Be Saved In Road Accidents

How Lives Can Be Saved In Road Accidents

The truth about India's highways

The truth about India's highways

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances