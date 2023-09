Air Force One with United States President Joe Biden on board left Joint Base Andrews in Maryland at 1645 local time (0215 IST) on Thursday afternoon.

First Lady Jill Biden remains in quarantine after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Biden will stop over at the US' Ramstein air base in Germany before flying ahead to New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit.

IMAGE: President Biden is greeted by Colonel Angela F Ochoa, Commander, 89th Airlift Wing, Andrews Air Force Base, 'who is responsible for worldwide special air mission airlift, logistics, aerial port and communications support for the President' of the United States. All Photographs: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Earlier, Biden boarded Marine One, the US presidential helicopter, on the lawns of the White House on his way to the Andrews air base, here and below.

