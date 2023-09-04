What's General Pande Doing At LoC?

General Manoj Chandrashekhar Pande on Saturday, September 2, 2023, visited forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector
The Chief of Army Staff reviewed operational preparedness and the security situation along the LoC.
General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi along with other senior officers received the COAS and briefed him about operational preparedness.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com