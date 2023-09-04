News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » What's General Pande Doing At LoC?

What's General Pande Doing At LoC?

By REDIFF NEWS
September 04, 2023 13:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

General Manoj Chandrashekhar Pande on Saturday, September 2, 2023, visited forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector

The Chief of Army Staff reviewed operational preparedness and the security situation along the LoC.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi along with other senior officers received the COAS and briefed him about operational preparedness.

 

IMAGE: General Pande reviews operational preparedness in the Rajouri sector. All Photographs: Kind courtesy ADG PI - Indian Army/Twitter

 

 

IMAGE: Senior army officers apprise the COAS about the current situation along the LoC.

 

 

IMAGE: General Pande gives the troops a pep talk, here and below.

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Indian Navy Sub Sets New Record
Indian Navy Sub Sets New Record
Doesn't The Vindhyagiri Look Awesome?
Doesn't The Vindhyagiri Look Awesome?
Enemies Beware! Army Is On The Watch
Enemies Beware! Army Is On The Watch
It's official: Xi won't attend G20 summit in Delhi
It's official: Xi won't attend G20 summit in Delhi
Ganguly watches Arsenal crush Man U at The Emirates
Ganguly watches Arsenal crush Man U at The Emirates
Govt wants Article 370 petitioner to apologise for...
Govt wants Article 370 petitioner to apologise for...
K'taka teacher tells students to 'go to Pak', shunted
K'taka teacher tells students to 'go to Pak', shunted
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Terrorists Beware! The WhAP Is Here!

Terrorists Beware! The WhAP Is Here!

Tejas Test Fires Air-to-Air Missile Astra

Tejas Test Fires Air-to-Air Missile Astra

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances