What's General Pande Doing At LoC?

General Manoj Chandrashekhar Pande on Saturday, September 2, 2023, visited forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector

The Chief of Army Staff reviewed operational preparedness and the security situation along the LoC.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi along with other senior officers received the COAS and briefed him about operational preparedness.

IMAGE: General Pande reviews operational preparedness in the Rajouri sector. All Photographs: Kind courtesy ADG PI - Indian Army/Twitter

IMAGE: Senior army officers apprise the COAS about the current situation along the LoC.

IMAGE: General Pande gives the troops a pep talk, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com