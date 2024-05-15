5 Healthy Asanas for Summer

Yoga guru and author Dr Hansaji Yogendra explains how certain asanas can help you stay cool and healthy during the hot summer months.

As the sun blazes higher in the sky with each passing day, navigating the sweltering and scorching heat of summer becomes a concern for all of us.

From seeking solace in cooling foods and refreshing drinks to meticulously planning our outings to avoid the scorching midday sun, we employ various strategies to shield ourselves from the heat.

Adjusting our attire and diet, keeping our heads covered and seeking refuge in the shade become a common practice.

Yet, amidst these adaptations, one ancient tradition stands out for its unique ability to provide relief from the oppressive heat: Yoga.

Beyond its well-known benefits for the body and mind, yoga offers a range of cooling asanas that can effectively lower body temperature, soothe frayed nerves and restore balance during the hottest months of the year.

1. Sitali Pranayama (Cooling Breath)

Sitali Pranayama, also known as the Cooling Breath, is a simple yet powerful breathing technique that can instantly lower body temperature and promote a sense of calmness.

To practice Sitali Pranayama, sit comfortably in a cross-legged position, inhale deeply through a rolled tongue or pursed lips and exhale through the nose.

This inhalation of air through the tongue or lips cools the body and soothes the nervous system, making it an ideal practice for hot summer days.

2. Makarasana (Crocodile Pose)

Makarasana, or the Crocodile Pose, is a rejuvenating relaxation pose that allows the body to surrender to the coolness of the earth beneath.

To practice Makarasana, lie flat on your stomach with your legs extended and your forehead resting on your folded arms.

Feel the support of the ground beneath you and allow your breath to become slow and steady.

As you sink into the pose, imagine yourself basking in the cool embrace of a serene oasis, letting go of tension and heat with each exhale.

3. Shavasana (Corpse Pose)

Shavasana, or the Corpse Pose, is a deeply relaxing posture that allows the body and mind to enter a state of complete rest and rejuvenation.

To practise Shavasana, lie flat on your back with your arms and legs comfortably spread apart.

Close your eyes and allow your breath to become natural and effortless.

Feel the coolness of the ground beneath you and imagine sinking deeper into a state of cool, blissful relaxation with each exhale.

Remain in this pose for several minutes, allowing your body to absorb the benefits of your practice and emerge feeling refreshed and revitalised.

4. Balasana (Child's Pose)

Balasana, or Child's Pose, is a deeply comforting posture that provides a moment of respite from the heat and hustle of the day.

Kneel on the mat with your big toes touching and knees together.

Lower your hips back towards your heels as you fold forward, resting your forehead on the mat and extending your arms overhead or alongside your body.

Surrender to the cooling sensation as your breath flows gently in and out, releasing tension from your body and mind.

Stay in this nurturing pose for as long as needed, allowing yourself to find peace and tranquillity amid summer's heat.

5. Supta Vakrasana (Supine Spinal Twist)

Supta Vakrasana, or the Supine Spinal Twist, is a gentle yet effective asana for releasing tension and heat from the body while promoting flexibility and relaxation.

To practise Supta Vakrasana, lie flat on your back with your arms extended out to the sides in a T-shape.

Bend your knees and draw them towards your chest.

As you exhale, gently lower your knees to one side, allowing them to come to rest on the floor while keeping your shoulders grounded.

Turn your head in the opposite direction of your knees and breathe deeply into the twist, feeling the gentle stretch along the spine and the soothing release of heat from the body.

After a few breaths, return to the centre and repeat on the other side.

This rejuvenating twist helps wring out tension and heat from the body, leaving you feeling refreshed and revitalised.

Incorporating these cooling and relaxing asanas and Pranayama into your yoga practice can help you beat the summer heat while promoting overall health and well-being.

Whether practised individually or as part of a sequence, these poses offer a refreshing respite from the sweltering temperatures, allowing you to stay cool, calm, and collected through the hot season.

So roll out your mat, embrace the healing power of yoga and let the summer sun shine as you bask in the coolness of your practice.

