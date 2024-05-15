News
Rediff.com  » News » 12 still trapped in Rajasthan mine after lift collapse

12 still trapped in Rajasthan mine after lift collapse

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 15, 2024 09:17 IST
Three of the fifteen members of a team of Hindustan Copper Limited who had been trapped in a mine in Neem ka Thana district since on Tuesday night were rescued on Wednesday morning.

IMAGE: Rescue operation underway at Kolihan mine in Neem ka Thana district of Rajasthan, on Wednesday morning. Photograph: ANI on X

Fifteen officials of the public sector company got trapped in a mine Tuesday night when a vertical shaft used to carry the personnel collapsed, police said.

Dr Mahendra Singh, a part of the medical team, said the three rescued were sent to a hospital. Efforts are on to bring the remaining 12 out.

 

"All have been rescued. Of them, three have been taken out of the mine and sent to hospital. They have fractures," he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said officials have been instructed to speed up the relief and rescue operations.

'Information was received about the accident caused by the breakage of the lift rope in the Kolihan mine of Hindustan Copper Limited in Khetri, Jhunjhunu. The concerned officials have been instructed to immediately reach the spot and speed up the relief and rescue operations and provide all possible help and health facilities to the affected,' he said in a post on X.

A vigilance team, along with senior officials and workers of the state-owned company, had gone inside the mine for an inspection.

However, when they were about to come up, a rope of the shaft or 'cage' broke due to which the cage collapsed, police said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
'The lives of coal miners don't matter'
'Truck drivers don't get a life of dignity in India'
Jh'khand: 4 dead, many trapped as coal mines collapse
'Taxing Billionaires Is Not A Bad Idea'
Royals's Dhamaal View Of Play-Offs Slot
'MSMEs, mid-corporate will be focus for loan growth'
'Manthan Never Looked As Good'
