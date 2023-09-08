All set to hold G20 Summit, Delhi turns into a fortress

Security has been beefed up across the national capital, especially in New Delhi district, on the eve of the G20 summit with police, paramilitary forces and other agencies maintaining a hawk-eye vigil in the city, officials said on Friday.

IMAGE: A Delhi Police personnel stands guard in Central Delhi, as a part of security arrangement for the G20 Summit. Photograph: ANI Photo

Markswomen and armed forces deployed at strategic locations, enhanced patrolling and intensive checking in border areas are some of the security measures taken by the Delhi Police ahead of the G20 summit that will be held in New Delhi from September 9 to 10 at Pragati Maidan.

Delhi Police is being assisted by over 50,000 security personnel, K9 dog squads and mounted police.

"From the airport to hotels and from hotels to the G20 summit venues, foreign delegates will be provided foolproof security by the Delhi Police during the prestigious summit," a senior official said.

In order to strengthen the arrangements, the Delhi Police is also being assisted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and specialised central agencies like the National Security Guard (NSG) and some of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

IMAGE: Indian Counter Drone System developed by the DRDO deployed in a diplomatic enclave on the eve of the start of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Nineteen markswomen, who have completed a four-week specialised training session conducted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at its training centre in Karera, Madhya Pradesh, will also be deployed during the summit, according to the officials.

Armed with rifle scopes, they will be deployed at strategic locations in the city, including the G20 summit venue and hotels.

Flag marches, enhanced patrolling and picket checking are being conducted to maintain law and order in the national capital.

"Picket checking has been increased in the area and communication is being established with locals to give them a sense of confidence. The areas near Yamuna Khadar are being checked regularly. Mounted morchas have also been pressed into service.

"Checking in the border areas has been intensified. Extra pickets are being installed along the borders. Drones are also being used for surveillance. Regular communication is being held with RWA (Residents' Welfare Associations), MWAs (Market Welfare Associations) and Aman Committee members," an official said.

The security forces continue to remain on high alert to thwart any untoward incident. Police have intensified patrolling and deployed extra pickets at vital installations, the officials said, adding that citizens have been asked to inform the police if they notice any suspicious activity.

IMAGE: Delhi Police's 'Parakram' vans will be part of the Anti Terrorist Squad and deployed in various zones in Central Delhi, as a part of security arrangement for the G20 Summit. Photograph: ANI Photo

Underlining that there are national and international aspects related to the security for the G20 summit, police said a law and order situation arose in several other countries where previous summits were held due to protests by international pressure groups and local organisations.

As part of preparations for the mega-event, police have done a comprehensive assessment of protests held by various international and local groups in other nations during previous G20 summits.

They will be using chains and bolt cutters to tackle unwanted and unscheduled agitations during the summit. These will come into the picture if protesters tie themselves with chains so that they cannot be removed, the officials said.

There is real-time coordination between police and central agencies, they said.

"Whenever we get any kind of information or assessment, we arrange things accordingly. A comprehensive assessment has been done of that. The Delhi Police has the responsibility of safety, security and law and order, and we are taking it as a challenge," another senior official said.

"We have different segments of the Delhi Police that have focused roles for the summit area. Apart from this, we have the responsibility of maintaining the law and order situation in other parts of the city," the official said.

IMAGE: The G20 logos illuminate as the main gate of the Jama Masjid is decorated by the Bazar Matia Mahal Shopkeeper Association on the eve of the start of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Personnel from districts and other units have also been roped in for the summit, with officials saying that Delhi will be on a 'high alert'.

There are various dimensions to security -- airport security, carcade management, event venues, anti-terror measures and maintenance of general alerts, explained an official.

As far as the venue security arrangements are concerned, special commissioner of police-rank officers will serve as the commander with deputy commissioner of police-rank officials serving as zonal commanders, police said.

They will be assisted by joint commissioner-rank officers and additional DCPs.

DCP-rank officers will serve as camp commanders of hotels where the delegates will be staying. Special commissioner of police-rank officers will have groups of hotels under their command, they said.

Officials said arrangements have been made so that no infiltration, terrorist act or sabotage takes place during the summit.

"For specialised measures, we also have the Indian armed forces assisting us. The staff has been provided role-based micro-functional training and made aware of their duties. This has been done through carcade rehearsals and point-wise briefing," another officer said.