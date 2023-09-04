What's Fadnavis Doing In Leh?

On Sunday, September 3, 2023, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis laid the foundation stone for renovation of the Trishul War Museum in Leh.

IMAGE: Fadnavis lays a wreath to pay tribute to the Trishul Bravehearts, who lost their lives for the country, at a solemn ceremony at the Trishul War Memorial at Karu in Leh. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Fadnavis arrives to pay homage.

IMAGE: Fadnavis lays the foundation stone, here and below.

IMAGE: The Trishul War Museum will be constructed over an area of nearly 9,000 square feet amidst the scenic backdrop of the Ladakh mountain ranges and the Indus eiver.

IMAGE: The memorial is expected to have a substantial number of visitors in the tourist season, to whom it will serve as an inspiration.

IMAGE: Fadnavis calls on Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brigadier B D Mishra (retd), centre, at the Raj Nivas in Leh.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com