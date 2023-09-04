News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » What's Fadnavis Doing In Leh?

What's Fadnavis Doing In Leh?

By REDIFF NEWS
September 04, 2023 14:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On Sunday, September 3, 2023, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis laid the foundation stone for renovation of the Trishul War Museum in Leh.

 

IMAGE: Fadnavis lays a wreath to pay tribute to the Trishul Bravehearts, who lost their lives for the country, at a solemn ceremony at the Trishul War Memorial at Karu in Leh. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Fadnavis arrives to pay homage.

 

IMAGE: Fadnavis lays the foundation stone, here and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: The Trishul War Museum will be constructed over an area of nearly 9,000 square feet amidst the scenic backdrop of the Ladakh mountain ranges and the Indus eiver.

/

 

IMAGE: The memorial is expected to have a substantial number of visitors in the tourist season, to whom it will serve as an inspiration.

 

IMAGE: Fadnavis calls on Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brigadier B D Mishra (retd), centre, at the Raj Nivas in Leh.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Men Who Fought To The Last Bullet And Last Breath
Men Who Fought To The Last Bullet And Last Breath
The Unsung Heroes of the 1962 War
The Unsung Heroes of the 1962 War
Why Every Indian Must Salute The Heroes of Rezang La
Why Every Indian Must Salute The Heroes of Rezang La
Air hostess found dead in Mumbai flat with throat slit
Air hostess found dead in Mumbai flat with throat slit
Why 2024 Polls Are Crucial For AIADMK
Why 2024 Polls Are Crucial For AIADMK
Aditya-L1 fires up funding prospects for pvt space cos
Aditya-L1 fires up funding prospects for pvt space cos
'China did not get its way'
'China did not get its way'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

55 years ago: They fought to the last man for India

55 years ago: They fought to the last man for India

Raksha Mantri, Thank You For Rezang La Memorial

Raksha Mantri, Thank You For Rezang La Memorial

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances