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Home  » News » Rajasthan Engineer, Contractors Held In Bribery Case

Rajasthan Engineer, Contractors Held In Bribery Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 05, 2026 22:08 IST

An executive engineer and two contractors have been arrested in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, for alleged bribery, with the Anti-Corruption Bureau recovering a substantial amount of money.

Key Points

  • An executive engineer and two contractors were arrested in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, on bribery charges.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) recovered Rs 4.04 lakh allegedly paid as a bribe.
  • The engineer was reportedly collecting money from contractors in exchange for granting work.
  • The ACB laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while exchanging the bribe at the Bhilwara collectorate office.
  • Raids are being conducted at the residences and premises linked to the accused.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested an engineer of the public works department and two contractors in Rajasthan's Bhilwara on bribery charges, officials said.

The ACB team has recovered Rs 4.04 lakh, which was allegedly being paid by the contractors to the engineer as a bribe, they said.

 

Details of the Arrested Individuals

The arrested accused were Shahzad Mohammad, an executive engineer posted in Shahpura, and contractors Moduram Dhakad and Banwari Lal.

According to Director General of Police (ACB) Govind Gupta, the bureau received inputs on alleged corruption in the public works department.

Investigation and Trap

A subsequent surveillance indicated that the accused engineer was collecting money from contractors instead of granting work.

On Tuesday, the bureau laid a trap at the Bhilwara collectorate office and caught the engineer and the contractors red-handed while exchanging the bribe. The engineer was allegedly accepting the money on behalf of himself and a senior officer, ACB officials said.

Further Investigation

They said an ACB team is conducting raids at the residences and other premises linked to the accused.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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