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Home  » News » Rajasthan Engineer Nabbed with ₹3.7 Lakh Unaccounted Cash During Surprise Check

Rajasthan Engineer Nabbed with ₹3.7 Lakh Unaccounted Cash During Surprise Check

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 11, 2026 15:12 IST

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An assistant engineer in Rajasthan is under investigation after being caught with ₹3.7 lakh in unaccounted cash, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in the region.

Key Points

  • Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau seized ₹3.7 lakh in unaccounted cash from an assistant engineer.
  • The engineer, Mahendra Singh, was intercepted near Hindaun City in Karauli district.
  • Singh failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the source of the money.
  • A detailed investigation will be carried out under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau during a surprise check on Saturday seized unaccounted cash of ₹3.70 lakh from an assistant engineer of a municipal body in Karauli district, official said.

The accused, Mahendra Singh, posted as an assistant engineer at the Anta municipality in Baran district, was intercepted during a checking operation near Hindaun City in Karauli.

 

DG ACB Govind Gupta said that the action was carried out following zxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxs possession. Singh failed to provide a satisfactory explanation or supporting documents regarding the source of the money, following which the amount was seized.

The ACB said questioning of the accused is underway, and a detailed investigation will be carried out under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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