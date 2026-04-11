Rajasthan Engineer Nabbed with ₹3.7 Lakh Unaccounted Cash During Surprise Check

An assistant engineer in Rajasthan is under investigation after being caught with ₹3.7 lakh in unaccounted cash, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in the region.

Key Points Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau seized ₹3.7 lakh in unaccounted cash from an assistant engineer.

The engineer, Mahendra Singh, was intercepted near Hindaun City in Karauli district.

Singh failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the source of the money.

A detailed investigation will be carried out under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau during a surprise check on Saturday seized unaccounted cash of ₹3.70 lakh from an assistant engineer of a municipal body in Karauli district, official said.

The accused, Mahendra Singh, posted as an assistant engineer at the Anta municipality in Baran district, was intercepted during a checking operation near Hindaun City in Karauli.

DG ACB Govind Gupta said that the action was carried out following zxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxs possession. Singh failed to provide a satisfactory explanation or supporting documents regarding the source of the money, following which the amount was seized.

The ACB said questioning of the accused is underway, and a detailed investigation will be carried out under the Prevention of Corruption Act.