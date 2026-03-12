Three Arrested in Rajasthan Bribery Case Involving Land and Lease Deeds

Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested three individuals, including a patwari and an e-Mitra operator, in Jaipur and Ajmer for alleged bribery related to land division and lease deed registration, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in the state.

Key Points Rajasthan ACB arrests a patwari and another employee in Jaipur for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 for land division.

An e-Mitra operator in Ajmer was arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 60,000 to facilitate lease deed registration.

The ACB laid traps after verifying the bribery demands, leading to the arrests of the accused individuals.

The role of a tehsildar is under investigation in connection with the lease deed bribery case.

Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested three persons, including a patwari in Jaipur and an e-Mitra operator in Ajmer, for allegedly accepting bribes, officials said.

Jaipur Arrests: Land Division Bribery

In Jaipur, Patwari (revenue department official) Vikram Bunkar and another employee, Ashok Kumar, posted in Khedi gram panchayat in Bassi tehsil, were arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000.

An ACB official said the accused had demanded the money for the division of an agricultural land. Following verification, a trap was laid, and the accused were held while accepting the bribe.

Ajmer Arrest: Lease Deed Corruption

Another team of the ACB arrested e-Mitra operator Hemraj Khatiik in Ajmer for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000. The bribe was demanded in exchange for facilitating the registration of a lease deed for a firm in Jawanpura village, Bhilwara district.

The complainant had approached Khatiik for the lease deed registration. The operator allegedly asked the complainant to meet tehsildar Ganesh Kachhava and demanded the bribe. Following verification, a trap was conducted, and the bribe amount of Rs 60,000 was recovered from the operator's table drawer, the officials said.

The role of the tehsildar is being probed, they added.