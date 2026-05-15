Elephant Dies After IED Blast In Jharkhand's Saranda Forest

An elephant in Jharkhand died after succumbing to injuries sustained from an IED blast allegedly triggered by Maoists, marking the fourth such incident in the Saranda forest area.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points An elephant died after succumbing to injuries from an IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district.

The elephant was undergoing treatment for 10 days after the IED blast allegedly triggered by Maoists.

The 13-year-old elephant was found injured in the Saranda forest area on May 4.

This is the fourth incident of elephants dying in IED explosions in the Saranda forest area.

An elephant that had been undergoing treatment for the past 10 days after sustaining serious injuries in an IED blast allegedly triggered by Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district has died, a forest official said on Friday.

Efforts to Save the Injured Elephant

Forest department personnel and veterinary doctors made efforts to save the elephant, but it succumbed to its injuries on Thursday.

The 13-year-old elephant was found lying injured near a drain along the Sasangda-Lebragada stretch of Saranda forests on May 4, following which treatment was initiated.

Increasing Incidents of Elephant Deaths

This is the fourth such incident of elephants dying in IED explosions allegedly caused by Maoists in the Saranda forest area, officials said.