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Home  » News » Elephant Dies After IED Blast In Jharkhand's Saranda Forest

Elephant Dies After IED Blast In Jharkhand's Saranda Forest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 15, 2026 13:41 IST

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An elephant in Jharkhand died after succumbing to injuries sustained from an IED blast allegedly triggered by Maoists, marking the fourth such incident in the Saranda forest area.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • An elephant died after succumbing to injuries from an IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district.
  • The elephant was undergoing treatment for 10 days after the IED blast allegedly triggered by Maoists.
  • The 13-year-old elephant was found injured in the Saranda forest area on May 4.
  • This is the fourth incident of elephants dying in IED explosions in the Saranda forest area.

An elephant that had been undergoing treatment for the past 10 days after sustaining serious injuries in an IED blast allegedly triggered by Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district has died, a forest official said on Friday.

Efforts to Save the Injured Elephant

Forest department personnel and veterinary doctors made efforts to save the elephant, but it succumbed to its injuries on Thursday.

 

The 13-year-old elephant was found lying injured near a drain along the Sasangda-Lebragada stretch of Saranda forests on May 4, following which treatment was initiated.

Increasing Incidents of Elephant Deaths

This is the fourth such incident of elephants dying in IED explosions allegedly caused by Maoists in the Saranda forest area, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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