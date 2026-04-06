CRPF Commando Injured in Maoist IED Blast During Jharkhand Operation

A CRPF jawan was injured in an IED blast during an anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, highlighting the ongoing conflict with CPI (Maoists) insurgents.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A CRPF jawan from the COBRA battalion sustained injuries in an IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district.

The IED was planted by CPI (Maoists) during a joint anti-Maoist operation in the Saranda forest.

The injured jawan, Manoj Kumar, is reported to be in stable condition after suffering minor injuries.

Security forces are conducting a large-scale combing operation to locate and neutralise Maoist insurgents led by Misir Besra.

The ongoing operation aims to eliminate Naxal presence and activity in the West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.

A jawan of CRPF's CoBRA battalion was injured when an IED planted by CPI (Maoists) exploded in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a police officer said.

The incident occurred when a joint anti-Maoist operation was going on in Saranda forest under the Chotanagra police station limit, Superintendent of Police Amit Renu told PTI.

In the course of the operation, the SP said an IED, planted by CPI (Maoists), exploded, injuring a jawan of CoBra battalion Manoj Kumar.

The jawan suffered minor injury in the incident, the SP said, adding that his condition is stated to be stable.

Ongoing Combing Operation

A massive combing operation was going on to flush out the remaining squad of Maoists headed by senior leader Misir Besra, who carries a bounty of Rs one crore on his head.

Security personnel have been carrying out the operation to make the district naxal-free.