HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » CRPF Commando Injured in Maoist IED Blast During Jharkhand Operation

CRPF Commando Injured in Maoist IED Blast During Jharkhand Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 06, 2026 11:50 IST

A CRPF jawan was injured in an IED blast during an anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, highlighting the ongoing conflict with CPI (Maoists) insurgents.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A CRPF jawan from the COBRA battalion sustained injuries in an IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district.
  • The IED was planted by CPI (Maoists) during a joint anti-Maoist operation in the Saranda forest.
  • The injured jawan, Manoj Kumar, is reported to be in stable condition after suffering minor injuries.
  • Security forces are conducting a large-scale combing operation to locate and neutralise Maoist insurgents led by Misir Besra.
  • The ongoing operation aims to eliminate Naxal presence and activity in the West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.

A jawan of CRPF's CoBRA battalion was injured when an IED planted by CPI (Maoists) exploded in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a police officer said.

The incident occurred when a joint anti-Maoist operation was going on in Saranda forest under the Chotanagra police station limit, Superintendent of Police Amit Renu told PTI.

 

In the course of the operation, the SP said an IED, planted by CPI (Maoists), exploded, injuring a jawan of CoBra battalion Manoj Kumar.

The jawan suffered minor injury in the incident, the SP said, adding that his condition is stated to be stable.

Ongoing Combing Operation

A massive combing operation was going on to flush out the remaining squad of Maoists headed by senior leader Misir Besra, who carries a bounty of Rs one crore on his head.

Security personnel have been carrying out the operation to make the district naxal-free.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

IED Blast Injures CoBRA Personnel in Jharkhand Anti-Naxal Operation
IED Blast Injures CoBRA Personnel in Jharkhand Anti-Naxal Operation
Sukma: 2 CRPF jawans injured in blast triggered by Naxals
Sukma: 2 CRPF jawans injured in blast triggered by Naxals
Five CRPF men injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh
Five CRPF men injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh
1 CRPF jawan killed in encounter with Maoists in Jharkhand
1 CRPF jawan killed in encounter with Maoists in Jharkhand
CoBRA commando killed in encounter with Naxal in Jharkhand
CoBRA commando killed in encounter with Naxal in Jharkhand

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

22 Oldest Churches Of India

webstory image 2

11 Recipes To Make Your Easter Meal Shine

webstory image 3

The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

VIDEOS

You Won't Believe This Snow View in Chanderkot!1:20

You Won't Believe This Snow View in Chanderkot!

Nature Paints Banihal White After Fresh Snowfall0:49

Nature Paints Banihal White After Fresh Snowfall

Thousands join Thiruparankundram Murugan temple annual Panguni festival1:27

Thousands join Thiruparankundram Murugan temple annual...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO