IED Blast Injures CoBRA Personnel in Jharkhand Anti-Naxal Operation

In Jharkhand, two CoBRA personnel sustained serious injuries in an IED blast triggered by Maoists during an anti-Naxal operation in West Singhbhum, prompting a large-scale security response.

Two CoBRA battalion personnel were seriously injured in an IED blast triggered by Maoists during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place when security forces were conducting an operation in the Saranda forests when an IED, allegedly planted by the proscribed Communist Party of India (Maoist) beneath a forest track, went off.

Following the blast, Maoists opened fire, prompting retaliatory firing by security personnel.

While an assistant commandant sustained injuries in the explosion, a CoBRA jawan was injured in the subsequent exchange of fire. Both were airlifted to a hospital in Ranchi.

The condition of both was stated to be stable, SP Amit Renu told PTI.

Anti-Naxal Operation Launched

Condemning the attack, the SP said a massive anti-Naxal operation had been launched in several affected areas, including Chotanagra police station limits.

The operation was still underway, he added.

Though police have contained Left-wing extremist activities in West Singhbhum to a large extent, some senior leaders, including Misir Besra and Asim Mandal, both carrying rewards of Rs 1 crore each, remain at large, the officer said.