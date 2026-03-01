HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IED Blast Injures CoBRA Personnel in Jharkhand Anti-Naxal Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 01, 2026 19:00 IST

In Jharkhand, two CoBRA personnel sustained serious injuries in an IED blast triggered by Maoists during an anti-Naxal operation in West Singhbhum, prompting a large-scale security response.

Key Points

  • Two CoBRA personnel were seriously injured in an IED blast during an anti-Naxal operation in West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand.
  • The IED was allegedly planted by Maoists in the Saranda forests.
  • Security forces launched a retaliatory firing after Maoists opened fire following the blast.
  • A massive anti-Naxal operation has been launched in affected areas.
  • Senior Maoist leaders Misir Besra and Asim Mandal remain at large.

Two CoBRA battalion personnel were seriously injured in an IED blast triggered by Maoists during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place when security forces were conducting an operation in the Saranda forests when an IED, allegedly planted by the proscribed Communist Party of India (Maoist) beneath a forest track, went off.

 

Following the blast, Maoists opened fire, prompting retaliatory firing by security personnel.

While an assistant commandant sustained injuries in the explosion, a CoBRA jawan was injured in the subsequent exchange of fire. Both were airlifted to a hospital in Ranchi.

The condition of both was stated to be stable, SP Amit Renu told PTI.

Anti-Naxal Operation Launched

Condemning the attack, the SP said a massive anti-Naxal operation had been launched in several affected areas, including Chotanagra police station limits.

The operation was still underway, he added.

Though police have contained Left-wing extremist activities in West Singhbhum to a large extent, some senior leaders, including Misir Besra and Asim Mandal, both carrying rewards of Rs 1 crore each, remain at large, the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
