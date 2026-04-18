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Wild Elephant Dies After Eating Explosives In Odisha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 18, 2026 22:20 IST

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A wild elephant tragically died in Odisha, India, after consuming a suspected explosive substance, prompting an investigation by forest officials into the incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A wild elephant died in the Belghar forest range in Odisha's Kandhamal district.
  • The elephant is suspected to have consumed an explosive substance.
  • Forest officials are investigating the cause of death.
  • The elephant was previously tranquilised and treated in Bolangir district.
  • A post-mortem examination has been conducted.

A wild elephant died after consuming some suspected explosive material in Odisha's Kandhamal district, forest officials said on Saturday.

The elephant was found dead in the Belghar forest range under the Baliguda forest division in the district on Saturday. Getting information, forest officers, including Baliguda DFO Biswaraj Panda, rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation into the death of the jumbo.

 

Investigation Launched Into Elephant's Death

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the elephant was injured after reportedly consuming an explosive substance. The wild animal was earlier tranquilised and treated in Bolangir district about 10 days ago, a forest officer said.

The injured elephant moved across forest corridors and entered the Belghar forest area and subsequently died, he said.

Post-Mortem Conducted

"The elephant was around 9 to 10 years old. We have conducted the post-mortem, and further investigation is in progress," said the DFO.

Past Incident Raises Concerns

Earlier, the death of a wild tusker in the same forest region had created controversy as the then forest range officer had cut the carcass into 32 pieces and buried them across Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts. The investigation of the case is still ongoing.

The use of explosives to deter wild animals from entering agricultural land is a recurring problem in some parts of Odisha. Conservationists have expressed concern about the impact of such incidents on the local elephant population and are urging stricter enforcement of wildlife protection laws.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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