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Three Killed in Jharkhand by Wild Elephant Attacks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 31, 2026 17:42 IST

Tragic incidents in Jharkhand highlight the dangers of human-wildlife conflict as three individuals were killed in separate attacks by wild elephants in the West Singhbhum and Garwah districts.

Key Points

  • Three people were killed in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum and Garwah districts due to separate wild elephant attacks within 24 hours.
  • In West Singhbhum, a 55-year-old woman was killed in her sleep by an elephant in Barkundiya village.
  • A 32-year-old man in Garhwa's Ranka was attacked and killed by a herd of elephants while walking near a pond.
  • Another man, aged 62, was killed in the Dhurki police station area while collecting mahua seeds in a forest.

Three persons were trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum and Garwah districts in 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

A 55-year-old woman was killed, and an elderly man was injured in West Singhbhum's Barkundiya village on Monday night.

 

They were sleeping when the elephant attacked them. Lakhan Kudada, 60, managed to escape, but the elephant caught Chandu Gope by its trunk and trampled her to death, officials said.

A 32-year-old man was killed by a herd of elephants in Garhwa's Ranka on Monday morning, they said.

Munna Singh of Bahokudar village was attacked when he was strolling near a pond, they said.

A 62-year-old man was killed in a similar attack in the Dhurki police station area of the district.

Dayeeb Korwa had gone to collect mahua seeds in a forest when an elephant attacked him, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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