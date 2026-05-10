Woman Found Murdered In Sultanpur Village

An elderly woman was found murdered in her Sultanpur home, prompting a police investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding her death.

Key Points An elderly woman was found murdered in Langri village, Sultanpur district, Uttar Pradesh.

The victim, Vimlesh Devi, was found with her throat slit.

Police have launched an investigation, forming five teams to crack the case.

The woman lived alone, while her husband and children lived elsewhere.

An elderly woman was found murdered with her throat slit in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Langri village on Saturday night.

Police Investigation Underway

Superintendent of Police Charu Nigam, accompanied by police personnel and a forensic team, visited the spot and inspected the crime scene.

Nigam said police received a call on Dial 112 from one Kapil Dev Singh informing them that his relative, Vimlesh Devi (65), has been murdered.

"The deceased had injury marks caused by a sharp-edged weapon, especially on the neck," the SP said.

Police said the woman was living alone in the village while her husband and children live in another place.

The husband of the deceased said they had no enmity or dispute with anyone, officials said, adding there were no signs of theft in the house.

Police said the body has been sent for postmortem examination after completing legal formalities.

Five teams, including those from the Special Operations Group (SOG), surveillance unit and local police station, have been formed to crack the case, the SP said.