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Elderly Paralysed Man Murdered in Sleep in Sultanpur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 12, 2026 17:42 IST

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A paralysed man was fatally shot in his home in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, prompting a police investigation into the shocking crime.

Key Points

  • Vijay Pratap Singh, a 58-year-old man suffering from paralysis, was shot dead in his home in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The incident occurred while Singh was sleeping in the verandah of his house; his wife, who was sleeping beside him, was unharmed.
  • Police are investigating the murder and have collected forensic evidence from the scene.
  • The victim had been suffering from paralysis for three years and had recently returned home from treatment.
  • The family has denied any known enmity, and police are working to solve the case.

An elderly man, suffering from paralysis, was shot dead by unidentified assailants while sleeping in the verandah of his house here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 2 am on Saturday, when Vijay Pratap Singh, 58, was shot in the head at close range by unidentified assailants in a village in the Jaisinghpur area. Singh's wife, who was sleeping beside him, escaped unhurt, they said.

 

After being woken up by the sound of the gunshot, the victim's family alerted the police. A forensic team collected evidence and sent the body for a post-mortem, they said.

Police said that they found blood spatters on a wall near the spot.

The victim had been suffering from paralysis for the past three years and had recently returned home after undergoing treatment, Superintendent of Police Charu Nigam said.

Investigation Underway

Jaisinghpur Circle Officer R.K. Chaturvedi said the family has denied any known enmity and the matter is under investigation. "The case will be solved soon," he said.

The deceased is survived by three sons and two daughters. His younger daughter was scheduled to get married on April 21, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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