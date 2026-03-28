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Home  » News » Woman Jumps to Death from Building in Beed, India

Woman Jumps to Death from Building in Beed, India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 28, 2026 16:34 IST

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A 40-year-old woman tragically died by suicide in Beed, India, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Photograph: Pixabay

Photograph: Pixabay

Key Points

  • A 40-year-old woman, Vaishali Sunil Chikatkar, died by suicide in Beed, India.
  • The woman jumped from the third floor of her apartment building in the Mandwa Road area of Ambajogai.
  • She was alone in the house at the time of the incident, and the police are currently investigating the circumstances.
  • The woman lived in the rented apartment with her family to support her children's education.

A 40-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the third floor of a residential building in Beed on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 8am in Mandwa Road area in Ambajogai.

 

"Vaishali Sunil Chikatkar (40) was living in her rented apartment with her family to facilitate the education of her two children. She jumped from the third floor balcony and died on the spot. She was alone in the house at the time of the incident. Further probe is underway," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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