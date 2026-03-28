Woman Jumps to Death from Building in Beed, India

A 40-year-old woman tragically died by suicide in Beed, India, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

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Key Points A 40-year-old woman, Vaishali Sunil Chikatkar, died by suicide in Beed, India.

The woman jumped from the third floor of her apartment building in the Mandwa Road area of Ambajogai.

She was alone in the house at the time of the incident, and the police are currently investigating the circumstances.

The woman lived in the rented apartment with her family to support her children's education.

A 40-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the third floor of a residential building in Beed on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 8am in Mandwa Road area in Ambajogai.

"Vaishali Sunil Chikatkar (40) was living in her rented apartment with her family to facilitate the education of her two children. She jumped from the third floor balcony and died on the spot. She was alone in the house at the time of the incident. Further probe is underway," he said.