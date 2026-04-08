Mystery Surrounds Teen's Death After High-Rise Fall in Ghaziabad

An 18-year-old girl's mysterious death after falling from a Ghaziabad high-rise has triggered protests and a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points An 18-year-old girl died after falling from a 16th-floor apartment in a Ghaziabad high-rise, sparking protests.

The family alleges foul play and initially prevented police from conducting a post-mortem examination.

Police are investigating the death as a potential murder, examining CCTV footage and other evidence.

A post-mortem report has ruled out sexual assault, but the investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fall.

An 18-year-old girl died under mysterious circumstances after falling from a high-rise residential society in Ghaziabad, triggering protests by her family and locals, before police persuaded the family to perform her last rites on Wednesday.

The deceased, a Class 12 pass-out from a nearby colony, had accompanied her father to the Jaipuria Sunrise Greens society in Indirapuram area on Tuesday, where he is engaged for washing cars and ironing clothes.

According to police, CCTV footage showed the girl walking alone inside the society, and within minutes she fell from the 16th floor of a tower, leading to her death on the spot.

Following the incident on Tuesday, the girl's family staged a protest outside the society and initially prevented police from taking the body for post-mortem.

After persuasion, police sent the body for autopsy and registered a case of murder against unknown persons, even as the family alleged that the girl had been sexually assaulted.

Investigation and Aftermath

On Wednesday, tensions escalated as the family refused to perform the last rites and residents blocked the CISF road in Indirapuram, demanding that police release CCTV footage from the time of the incident.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Indirapuram) Abhishek Srivastava said police held talks with the family, following which the cremation was carried out.

He said the post-mortem report has ruled out sexual assault, while multiple CCTV footages from key locations in the society have been examined and further analysis is underway.

Police said the case is being probed from all angles to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the girl's death.