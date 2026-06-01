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Decomposed Body Of Elderly Woman Found In Gurugram Home

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 01, 2026 12:28 IST

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Police in Gurugram are investigating the death of a 74-year-old woman whose body was found in her home after her daughter reported her missing.

Key Points

  • The body of Rita Bakshi, 74, was found in her Gurugram home.
  • Her daughter, Rajni Bakshi, had filed a missing person report days earlier.
  • Police suspect Rita Bakshi may have died from a fall in the bathroom.
  • The circumstances surrounding the death and the missing person report are under investigation.

A 74-year-old woman's decomposing body was found in the bathroom of her second floor house in the DLF Phase 2 area, police said on Monday.

The deceased, Rita Bakshi, reportedly lived in the house with her daughter, Rajni Bakshi, they said.

 

Missing Person Report Raises Suspicions

On May 28, Rajni filed a missing person complaint at the DLF Phase 2 Police Station, claiming her mother had been missing since May 25.

Following the complaint, police visited the home twice but found no information about the woman.

Foul Smell Leads to Discovery

On the evening of May 30, neighbours reported to police a foul smell emanating from the house.

A team was rushed and Rita Bakshi's body in a state of decomposition was found in the bathroom.

Investigation Underway

The police suspect that the elderly woman slipped and fell in the bathroom, injured her head and died.

"The body has been handed over to the family after a post-mortem. The case is being thoroughly investigated," a senior officer said.

Why Rajni filed a missing person complaint when she lived with her mother is also under investigation, the officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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