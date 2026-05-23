Woman Found Dead In Her Residence In Delhi

Police are investigating the death of a 54-year-old woman found in her Delhi residence in Majnu Ka Tilla, with forensic teams examining the scene for clues.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 54-year-old woman was found dead in her residence in the Majnu Ka Tilla area of Delhi.

Police were alerted by a PCR call reporting a foul smell emanating from the house.

The deceased has been identified as Arachimani Santhal, who lived alone.

Authorities have initiated inquest proceedings and are preserving the body for 72 hours.

Forensic teams examined the scene, and initial inquiries suggest no immediate signs of foul play.

Police found a 54-year-old woman dead inside her residence in the Majnu Ka Tilla area after receiving a PCR call regarding a foul smell emanating from the house, an official said on Saturday.

After the Civil Lines Police Station received a call from a resident of the Old Chandrawal area of Majnu Ka Tilla in north Delhi, the investigating officer, police staff and senior officers rushed to the spot.

Investigation At The Scene

During the inspection, police found a female body lying inside the house.

Police said an Aadhaar card recovered from the spot helped identify the deceased as Arachimani Santhal, a resident of Majnu Ka Tilla.

Police learned that the woman was unmarried and lived alone at the house.

Neighbours' Observations

Neighbours reportedly told police that she generally kept to herself and had minimal interaction with people in the locality.

The district crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) team were also called to the scene to examine the spot and collect evidence.

"During the enquiry, no foul play was noticed," a police officer said.

Police said the body will be preserved at the Subzi Mandi Mortuary for 72 hours to enable relatives to claim it. Inquest proceedings have been initiated, they said.