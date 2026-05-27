Missing Woman Found Dead; Husband Suspected Of Murder

A 22-year-old woman's body was discovered in Manesar, with police suspecting her husband and his live-in partner of murder, sparking an intensive investigation.

Key Points A 22-year-old woman's body was found in a rented room in Manesar after being missing for three days.

The woman's husband and his live-in partner are the primary suspects in her murder.

The victim's parents have accused the husband and his partner of the crime, filing a formal complaint with the police.

Police are conducting raids to apprehend the absconding suspects in connection with the murder investigation.

The body of a 22-year-old woman who had been missing for three days was found in a decomposing state in the bathroom of a rented room in Manesar where her husband resided with his live-in partner, police said on Monday.

The deceased woman's parents accused her husband and his live-in partner, both of whom are absconding, of her murder, they said.

Details Of The Missing Person Case

According to the police, Madhu, a native of Umrain village in Alwar district, Rajasthan, had married Ankit Bhagat of Manesar village on February 19 this year.

Ankit was unemployed and worked in agriculture. On May 21, Madhu suddenly disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

Family Suspicions And Police Investigation

The police said that Madhu's father, Ashok, alleged that on May 21, his son-in-law and his family visited their house and claimed that Madhu had decamped with some jewellery.

On May 22, when they went to file a police report, Ankit suddenly disappeared.

During questioning, neighbours revealed that they had seen Madhu leaving on a scooter with her husband on May 21, the police said.

Discovery Of The Body

A background check revealed that Ankit had rented a room near the Manesar bus stand two years ago, where he had been living with another woman, said police.

On Sunday, when a police team went to the rented room, it found it locked from the outside, Manesar Police Station SHO Sudhir Kumar said.

The police broke down the door and were attacked by a strong stench. In the bathroom, they found Madhu's decomposing body, he said.

According to sources, neighbours saw Ankit and his live-in partner leaving the room on the night of May 22.

The police handed over Madhu's body to her family on Monday after a post-mortem.

Police Statement

"The parents of the deceased woman filed a complaint with the police, accusing her husband, Ankit, and his live-in partner of murder. The accused are currently absconding. Police teams are conducting raids to nab the accused," Kumar said.