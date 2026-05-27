HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Missing Woman Found Dead; Husband Suspected Of Murder

Missing Woman Found Dead; Husband Suspected Of Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 13:19 IST

x

A 22-year-old woman's body was discovered in Manesar, with police suspecting her husband and his live-in partner of murder, sparking an intensive investigation.

Key Points

  • A 22-year-old woman's body was found in a rented room in Manesar after being missing for three days.
  • The woman's husband and his live-in partner are the primary suspects in her murder.
  • The victim's parents have accused the husband and his partner of the crime, filing a formal complaint with the police.
  • Police are conducting raids to apprehend the absconding suspects in connection with the murder investigation.

The body of a 22-year-old woman who had been missing for three days was found in a decomposing state in the bathroom of a rented room in Manesar where her husband resided with his live-in partner, police said on Monday.

The deceased woman's parents accused her husband and his live-in partner, both of whom are absconding, of her murder, they said.

 

Details Of The Missing Person Case

According to the police, Madhu, a native of Umrain village in Alwar district, Rajasthan, had married Ankit Bhagat of Manesar village on February 19 this year.

Ankit was unemployed and worked in agriculture. On May 21, Madhu suddenly disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

Family Suspicions And Police Investigation

The police said that Madhu's father, Ashok, alleged that on May 21, his son-in-law and his family visited their house and claimed that Madhu had decamped with some jewellery.

On May 22, when they went to file a police report, Ankit suddenly disappeared.

During questioning, neighbours revealed that they had seen Madhu leaving on a scooter with her husband on May 21, the police said.

Discovery Of The Body

A background check revealed that Ankit had rented a room near the Manesar bus stand two years ago, where he had been living with another woman, said police.

On Sunday, when a police team went to the rented room, it found it locked from the outside, Manesar Police Station SHO Sudhir Kumar said.

The police broke down the door and were attacked by a strong stench. In the bathroom, they found Madhu's decomposing body, he said.

According to sources, neighbours saw Ankit and his live-in partner leaving the room on the night of May 22.

The police handed over Madhu's body to her family on Monday after a post-mortem.

Police Statement

"The parents of the deceased woman filed a complaint with the police, accusing her husband, Ankit, and his live-in partner of murder. The accused are currently absconding. Police teams are conducting raids to nab the accused," Kumar said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Gurugram Woman Strangled, Body Found Hidden Under Bed
Gurugram Woman Strangled, Body Found Hidden Under Bed
Interstate Probe Uncovers Haryana Woman's Murder
Delhi Woman Found Dead; Husband Missing, Suspected
Gurugram Woman's Death Sparks Poisoning Allegations Against Husband
Gurugram Woman's Death Sparks Poisoning Allegations Against Husband
Woman Found Murdered At Home In Meerut; Husband Questioned

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

webstory image 3

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

VIDEOS

WATCH: Baby leopard spotted in Rampuri camp0:33

WATCH: Baby leopard spotted in Rampuri camp

'Go Back or Face Action': CM Suvendu Adhikari's Stern Warning2:36

'Go Back or Face Action': CM Suvendu Adhikari's Stern...

Eid Al-Adha: Massive gatherings offer prayers in Jammu and Kashmir1:00

Eid Al-Adha: Massive gatherings offer prayers in Jammu...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO