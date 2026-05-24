ED Seizes Gold, Diary During Raid In Kolkata

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized gold and a suspicious diary during a raid on a Kolkata businessman linked to a police officer under investigation for fraud.

Key Points The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized gold worth nearly Rs 4 crore during a raid in Kolkata.

A 'suspicious diary' was recovered from the residence of businessman Jay S Kamdar.

The raid is part of an ongoing probe related to the 'Sona Pappu' case.

Investigators are probing links between the seized gold and police officer Santanu Sinha Biswas.

Santanu Sinha Biswas faces allegations of land fraud and irregularities in police transfers.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized gold worth nearly Rs 4 crore and recovered a "suspicious diary" during searches at the residence of arrested businessman Jay S Kamdar, who is said to be close to police officer Santanu Sinha Biswas, officials said on Sunday.

ED Investigates 'Sona Pappu' Case Links

The search was conducted on Friday at the Kamdar's residence on Marquis Street in central Kolkata as part of the ED's ongoing probe in connection with the 'Sona Pappu' case, they said.

Probe Focuses on Gold Acquisition

The investigators are probing whether the recovered gold was acquired using funds allegedly linked to Sinha Biswas, they added.

Multiple Locations Searched

Following the police officer's arrest, ED teams carried out searches at multiple locations linked to his relatives, associates, police personnel, and businessmen believed to be connected to him, officials said.

Allegations Against Police Officer

Sinha Biswas is facing several allegations, including charges of land fraud and irregularities in police transfer and posting processes, they said.