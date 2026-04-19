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Kolkata Businessman Arrested In Money Laundering Investigation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 19, 2026 18:51 IST

A Kolkata businessman has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate as part of a money laundering investigation linked to a criminal syndicate, raising concerns about financial crime in West Bengal.

Key Points

  • The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested a Kolkata businessman, Kamdar, in connection with a money laundering probe.
  • Searches were conducted against Kamdar and Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas.
  • The money laundering case is linked to an alleged criminal syndicate in West Bengal involving Biswajit Podder.
  • The ED previously seized Rs 1.47 crore in cash, gold jewellery, and a revolver during earlier searches related to the case.
  • The investigation stems from a Kolkata Police FIR against Biswajit Podder for alleged rioting, attempted murder, and criminal conspiracy.

The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday arrested a Kolkata-based businessman after it conducted searches against him and Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas as part of a money laundering probe against an alleged criminal-linked syndicate in the poll-bound state, officials said.

Kamdar, Managing Director of Sun Enterprise, was taken into custody following a brief round of questioning. He was picked from his residence during the raids and brought to the ED office, after which he was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

 

He will be produced before a local court, where the agency will seek his custody for detailed questioning, the officials said.

ED Raids and Investigation Details

The day began with the ED searching the premises of Kamdar and Biswas, including the latter's residence in the Ballygunge area of Kolkata.

Biswas, chief coordinator and nodal officer of the West Bengal and Kolkata Police welfare committee, was not present on his premises, they said.

Links to Criminal Syndicate and Previous Seizures

The action is linked to a money laundering case against an alleged local criminal named Biswajit Podder alias Sona Pappu, who is booked in multiple cases on charges of attempted murder and extortion.

The federal probe agency had conducted the first round of searches in this case on April 1.

The ED had then seized cash of Rs 1.47 crore, apart from gold jewellery and silver valued at Rs 67.64 lakh and a country-made revolver from some premises that were searched.

FIR and Allegations Against Accused

The probe stems from a Kolkata Police FIR against Podder for his alleged involvement in rioting, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and Arms Act violations.

The accused, including Podder, were engaged in organised criminal syndicate activities in the state of West Bengal and generated funds illegally by way of syndicate operations, the ED alleged in a statement on April 9.

Podder is also wanted by the police in a case of violence at Kankulia Road near Golpark of Kolkata and is currently on the run.

The ED has issued summons to Podder but he has failed to join the investigation so far, according to the agency.

Assembly election campaigning is underway in West Bengal, which will have two-phase polling on April 23 and April 29.

Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, Kamdar could face significant fines and imprisonment if convicted. The ED will likely trace the flow of funds to determine the full extent of the money laundering operation and identify other involved parties. This case highlights ongoing concerns about financial crime and potential links to political activities during the West Bengal elections.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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