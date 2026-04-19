Kolkata Businessman Arrested In Money Laundering Investigation

A Kolkata businessman has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate as part of a money laundering investigation involving a criminal syndicate and a Kolkata police official.

Key Points The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Jay Kamdar, a Kolkata businessman, in connection with a money laundering investigation.

Searches were conducted against Kamdar and Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas.

The money laundering probe is linked to an alleged criminal syndicate led by Biswajit Podder.

The ED previously seized Rs 1.47 crore in cash, gold jewellery, and a revolver during earlier searches related to the case.

Biswajit Podder is wanted by the police for alleged involvement in rioting, attempted murder, and criminal conspiracy.

The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday arrested a Kolkata-based businessman after conducting searches against him and Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas as part of a money laundering probe against an alleged criminal-linked syndicate in the poll-bound state, officials said.

Jay Kamdar, Managing Director of Sun Enterprise, was taken into custody following a brief round of questioning. He was picked from his residence during the raids and brought to the ED office, after which he was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The businessman could not be produced before a court during the day to obtain his custody for questioning, as he was admitted to the R G Kar hospital due to severe blood pressure and chest congestion issues, the officials said.

Court Proceedings and Health Concerns

The ED informed the court about its inability to produce Kamadar physically, following which the court perused the arrest documents and said it was "satisfied" that the procedure undertaken by the agency was legal.

The court ordered the ED to produce him on Monday, if his health permits, they said.

Searches and Police Involvement

The day began with the ED searching the premises of Kamdar and Biswas, including the latter's residence in the Ballygunge area of Kolkata.

Biswas, the chief coordinator and nodal officer of the West Bengal and Kolkata Police welfare committee, was not present on his premises, they said.

Criminal Syndicate and Previous Seizures

The action is linked to a money laundering case against an alleged local criminal named Biswajit Podder alias Sona Pappu, who is booked in multiple cases on charges of attempted murder and extortion.

The federal probe agency had conducted the first round of searches in this case on April 1.

Subsequently, the ED seized cash worth Rs 1.47 crore, besides gold jewellery and silver valued at Rs 67.64 lakh and a country-made revolver from the premises that were searched.

Background of the Case

The probe stems from a Kolkata Police FIR against Podder for his alleged involvement in rioting, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and Arms Act violations.

The accused, including Podder, were engaged in organised criminal syndicate activities in the state of West Bengal and generated funds illegally by way of syndicate operations, the ED alleged in a statement on April 9.

Podder is also wanted by the police in a case of violence at Kankulia Road near Golpark of Kolkata and is currently on the run.

The ED has issued a summons to Podder, but he has failed to join the investigation so far, according to the agency.

Assembly election campaigning is underway in West Bengal, which will have two-phase polling on April 23 and April 29.

Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Jay Kamdar could face further investigation and potential prosecution if found guilty. The Enforcement Directorate will likely continue its investigation, tracing the flow of funds and identifying other individuals involved in the alleged money laundering scheme.