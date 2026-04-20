Kolkata Businessman Arrested For Money Laundering: What It Means

Jay Kamdar, a Kolkata businessman, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering, with investigations revealing close ties to police officers and misuse of influence in land deals.

Key Points Jay Kamdar, a Kolkata businessman, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.

The ED alleges Kamdar had close connections with West Bengal police officers and misused his influence to gain favours in land-related matters.

Kamdar is accused of involvement in illegal international cross-border and domestic hawala transactions through shell companies.

The investigation is linked to Biswajit Podder, an alleged criminal syndicate leader, with whom Kamdar had significant financial transactions.

The ED's probe stems from a Kolkata Police FIR against Podder for alleged involvement in rioting, attempt to murder, and Arms Act violations.

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday claimed that Jay Kamdar, a Kolkata businessman arrested in a money laundering case, exercised "considerable clout" among certain West Bengal police officers and misused it to secure favours in land-related matters.

Kamdar, Managing Director of Sun Enterprise, was taken into custody by the central probe agency following fresh raids conducted against him on April 19.

On Monday, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court at Bichar Bhavan in Kolkata sent him to nine days of ED custody, the agency said in a statement.

ED Raids and Allegations Against Kolkata Businessman

Apart from the businessman, the ED on Sunday raided the premises of Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner (Special Branch) Shantanu Sinha Biswas as part of a money laundering probe against an alleged criminal syndicate led by Biswajit Podder alias Sona Pappu in the poll-bound state.

The ED alleged in a statement that Kamdar was in "close contact" with many police officials, including Biswas. It claimed that the businessman "provided favours and expensive gifts to such officers, including their family members."

"Investigation found that Kamdar wielded considerable clout and influence among a section of police officers and misused it for getting favours and lodging of complaints against unsuspecting individuals in land-related matters," the ED alleged.

Hawala Transactions and Arms Supply

It claimed Kamdar was involved in "extensive" illegal international cross-border and domestic hawala transactions through many shell companies.

The agency went on to claim that Kamdar was in "close contact" with Podder and had "huge" financial transactions with him.

He also "supplied" firearms to Podder's wife.

"However, she has failed to disclose anything related to the said purchase of the firearms from Kamdar or his company," it said.

Previous Seizures and Ongoing Investigation

The agency conducted the first round of searches in this case on April 1.

It then seized cash of Rs 1.47 crore, gold jewellery and silver valued at Rs 67.64 lakh, an SUV and an unlicensed revolver from some premises that were searched.

The probe stems from a Kolkata Police FIR against Podder for his alleged involvement in rioting, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and Arms Act violations.

Podder is also wanted by the police in a case of violence at Kankulia Road near Golpark of Kolkata and is currently on the run.

The ED issued a summons to Podder but he has failed to join the investigation, the agency said on April 1.

Assembly election campaigning is underway in West Bengal, which will have two-phase polling on April 23 and April 29.

Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Kamdar could face significant fines and imprisonment if convicted. The ED will likely trace the money trail to identify all involved parties and the full extent of the illegal transactions. This case highlights ongoing concerns about corruption and illicit financial activities in West Bengal.