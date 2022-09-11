News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » So much money found in raid on Kolkata businessman

So much money found in raid on Kolkata businessman

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 11, 2022 10:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Enforcement Directorate officials who recovered over Rs 17 crore from the residence of a businessman in Kolkata, found 10 trunks on the spot.

IMAGE: ED seizes over Rs 17 cr cash during raids in money-laundering case against promoters of alleged fraud mobile gaming app in Kolkata. Photograph: PTI Photo

The recovery was made from the Garden Reach residence of businessman Aamir Khan.

The cash was found in 5 trunks at Khan's residence.

The search of the probing agency started on Saturday morning and the counting of cash continued till late at night.

 

The ED search team was accompanied by bank officials and central forces.

Sources said the stacks of notes were mostly in the denomination of Rs 500.

However, currency notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 200 were also there.

The raids were conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The case was registered on the basis of the First Information Report on February 15 last year at Park Street Police Station in Kolkata against Aamir Khan and others based on a complaint filed by Federal Bank authorities, in the court of chief metropolitan magistrate, Calcutta.

Aamir Khan launched a mobile gaming application namely E-Nuggets, which was designed for the purpose of defrauding the public, the ED said.

During the initial period, the agency said, the users were rewarded with the commission and the balance in the wallet could be withdrawn hassle-free.

"This provided initial confidence among users and they started investing bigger amounts for a greater percentage of commission and a greater number of purchase orders," the probe agency said.

It said after collecting a handsome amount from the public, all of a sudden, the withdrawal from the app, was stopped, at one or the other pretext such as system upgradation, an investigation by law enforcement agencies.

"Thereafter, all data including profile information was wiped off from the App servers and only then the users understood the ploy."

Earlier on Saturday, the central agency had carried out search operations at six locations in Kolkata with respect to an investigation relating to the mobile gaming application.

During the search operation, the ED said, it was noticed that the entities linked to the case were using dummy accounts. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
SO MUCH CASH!
SO MUCH CASH!
'Biggest ever' recovery made in tax raids on UP firm
'Biggest ever' recovery made in tax raids on UP firm
Jharkhand MLAs' cash seizure: CID teams 'detained'
Jharkhand MLAs' cash seizure: CID teams 'detained'
PIX: England trounce India in first women's T20I
PIX: England trounce India in first women's T20I
Namibian cheetahs to reach MP sanctuary on Sep 17
Namibian cheetahs to reach MP sanctuary on Sep 17
Jabeur vows to come back swinging after US Open defeat
Jabeur vows to come back swinging after US Open defeat
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to be held on Sep 19
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to be held on Sep 19
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Rs 17cr cash seized in ED raid on gaming app operators

Rs 17cr cash seized in ED raid on gaming app operators

ED recovers more cash from Bengal minister's aide

ED recovers more cash from Bengal minister's aide

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances