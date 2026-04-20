Businessman Remanded To ED Custody In Money Laundering Case

Kolkata businessman Jay Kamdar has been remanded to ED custody in a money laundering case, sparking investigations into potential links with a criminal syndicate and raising questions about financial irregularities.

Key Points Kolkata-based businessman Jay Kamdar has been remanded to eight days of Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody.

Kamdar's arrest is linked to a money laundering probe connected to an alleged criminal syndicate.

The ED sought Kamdar's custody based on suspicions arising from his social media chats.

Searches were conducted against Kamdar and Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas as part of the investigation.

A special court here on Monday remanded Kolkata-based businessman Jay Kamdar to eight days' ED custody in connection with an alleged money laundering case, officials said.

Kamdar, managing director of Sun Enterprise, was arrested here on Sunday under the provisions of the PMLA, they said.

ED Suspects Proceeds Of Crime

Seeking his custody, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) lawyer submitted before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court that it suspected proceeds of crime based on the accused's social media chats.

After hearing the lawyers for the ED and the accused, the court remanded Kamdar to the central agency's custody till April 28.

Medical Examination Ordered

The court directed that a medical examination of the accused be conducted every 48 hours.

He will be produced before the court again on April 28.

Searches Conducted

The ED had arrested Kamdar after conducting searches against him and Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged criminal syndicate in the poll-bound state, officials said.

Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Kamdar could face significant fines and imprisonment if convicted. The ED will likely focus on tracing the flow of funds and identifying any other individuals or entities involved in the alleged money laundering scheme. This case highlights the ED's increased scrutiny of financial crimes and its efforts to combat money laundering activities across India.