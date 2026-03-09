HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Arunachal Pradesh Police Seize Heroin, Arrest Two in Changlang District

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 09, 2026 12:50 IST

In Arunachal Pradesh, police arrested two individuals in Changlang district after seizing heroin worth Rs 2.74 lakh, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Key Points

  • Two individuals were arrested in Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh, for possession of heroin.
  • The heroin seized is estimated to be worth Rs 2.74 lakh.
  • The arrests were made following a vehicle interception near Wagun Ponthai tri-junction on NH-215.
  • The heroin was discovered hidden beneath the steering box of the vehicle.
  • An NDPS case has been registered, and further investigation is underway by Bordumsa Police.

Police arrested two persons after heroin worth Rs 2.74 lakh was seized from their possession in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, an officer said on Monday.

Changlang Superintendent of Police (SP) Kirli Padu said the two persons were arrested near Wagun Ponthai tri-junction on NH-215 under Bordumsa circle in the district on Sunday.

 

Acting on credible intelligence, the anti-drug squad team led by Bordumsa police station officer-in-charge Tomai Wangpan intercepted a vehicle heading from Jagun in Assam towards Bordumsa.

A thorough search led to the recovery of 42.93 gm of heroin worth around Rs 2.74 lakh hidden beneath the steering box, along with two mobile handsets, and Rs 4,900 in cash.

An NDPS case has been registered at Bordumsa Police Station, and further investigation in the case is on, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
