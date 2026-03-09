HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Narcotics Control Bureau nabs two drug peddlers, seizes ₹2.6 crore worth of ganja in Assam

Narcotics Control Bureau nabs two drug peddlers, seizes ₹2.6 crore worth of ganja in Assam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
March 09, 2026 20:13 IST

In a major drug bust, the Narcotics Control Bureau seized over ₹2.6 crore worth of ganja in Assam, arresting two peddlers and highlighting increased efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region ahead of upcoming elections.

Photograph: ANI

Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized over 500 kg of ganja worth ₹2.6 crore in Assam.
  • Two drug peddlers were arrested in connection with the ganja seizure.
  • The ganja was being transported from Manipur to West Bengal in a truck.
  • The NCB has intensified operations in Assam and West Bengal due to the upcoming assembly elections.
  • The NCB North Eastern Region has seized drugs worth ₹105 crore in the last two months.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday said it has seized over 500 kg of ganja worth ₹2.6 crore and arrested two peddlers from Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

Acting on a tip-off, the NCB's Guwahati Zonal Unit, in a joint operation with the CRPF, tracked an illicit drug consignment being ferried from Manipur to West Bengal in a truck on Sunday.

 

"Upon thorough search of the vehicle, a total of 524.9 kg of ganja, estimated to be worth approximately ₹2.6 crore, was recovered. The contraband had been concealed in a specially fabricated cavity inside the truck in an attempt to evade detection," the NCB said in a statement.

The security team also apprehended two persons in connection with the seizure.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the source of the contraband was forest areas of Senapati district in Manipur, while the destination was Birbhum district in West Bengal," it said.

Further investigation in the case is underway to identify and apprehend other members of the drug trafficking network, it added.

Increased Anti-Drug Operations

The anti-narcotics agency said this is the second major seizure made by the NCB Guwahati Zonal Unit within a month. Earlier on February 7, it had seized 11.7 kg of methamphetamine near Silchar in Assam, valued at around ₹9.5 crore.

"In view of the forthcoming assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal, the NCB Guwahati Zonal Unit has intensified its operations and surveillance against drug trafficking networks operating in the region," the statement said.

The NCB North Eastern Region has seized drugs worth ₹105 crore in the last two months, and nabbed 40 traffickers, it said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
