Assam Police Seize Narcotics Worth Rs 2.44 Crore

Assam Police intercepted a truck in Barpeta, seizing narcotics worth Rs 2.44 crore, including heroin and banned Yaba tablets, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Key Points Assam Police seized narcotics valued at Rs 2.44 crore in Barpeta district.

The seized drugs included 671 grams of heroin and 22,000 Yaba tablets.

The operation was conducted by Barpeta Police, who intercepted a truck carrying the narcotics.

Yaba tablets, a banned substance in India, contain methamphetamine and caffeine.

Narcotic substances worth Rs 2.44 crore were seized from Barpeta district of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

"Another truck entered Assam carrying a 'special delivery' hidden inside a secret cavity. Unfortunately for them, @Barpeta_Police had already booked the return journey," Sarma said in a post on X.

Details of the Drug Seizure

Drugs worth Rs 2.44 crore, including 671 gm heroin and 22,000 Yaba tablets, were seized during the operation, he said.

Yaba tablets, also called 'crazy drug', contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine and have been banned in India.