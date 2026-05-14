Assam Police Seize Rs 21 Crore Worth Of Narcotics, Five Arrested

Assam Police seized narcotics worth Rs 21.36 crore and arrested five individuals in Kamrup, disrupting a major drug trafficking operation from Manipur.

Key Points Assam Police STF seized narcotics worth Rs 21.36 crore in Kamrup district.

Five individuals were arrested for allegedly trafficking the narcotics.

The narcotics were being transported from Manipur via bus.

Police recovered 2.56 kg of heroin and 8 kg of opium hidden in a secret compartment.

The arrested individuals are all residents of Manipur.

Narcotics valued at Rs 21.36 crore were seized and five persons arrested by Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) in Kamrup district on Thursday, officials said.

Intelligence Leads to Drug Bust

Police said they had received inputs that a large consignment of narcotics would be transported by a bus from Kwakta in Manipur to a neighbouring state via Amingaon in Kamrup district.

According to police, the modus operandi involved only five peddlers travelling in the bus without any other passengers.

Joint Operation and Arrests

Based on the input, the STF and Kamrup district police launched a joint operation and intercepted the vehicle, apprehending five alleged peddlers.

During the search operation, police recovered 197 soap boxes containing packets of heroin weighing 2.56 kg and 8 kg of opium hidden in a secret compartment of the bus.

Details of the Arrested Individuals

The five arrested persons, all residents of Manipur, were identified as Abdul Latif, Md Taher Ali, Md Islamuddin, Md Latip and Md Ajmer, police said.