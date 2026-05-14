HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Assam Police Seize Rs 21 Crore Worth Of Narcotics, Five Arrested

Assam Police Seize Rs 21 Crore Worth Of Narcotics, Five Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 17:09 IST

x

Assam Police seized narcotics worth Rs 21.36 crore and arrested five individuals in Kamrup, disrupting a major drug trafficking operation from Manipur.

Key Points

  • Assam Police STF seized narcotics worth Rs 21.36 crore in Kamrup district.
  • Five individuals were arrested for allegedly trafficking the narcotics.
  • The narcotics were being transported from Manipur via bus.
  • Police recovered 2.56 kg of heroin and 8 kg of opium hidden in a secret compartment.
  • The arrested individuals are all residents of Manipur.

Narcotics valued at Rs 21.36 crore were seized and five persons arrested by Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) in Kamrup district on Thursday, officials said.

Intelligence Leads to Drug Bust

Police said they had received inputs that a large consignment of narcotics would be transported by a bus from Kwakta in Manipur to a neighbouring state via Amingaon in Kamrup district.

 

According to police, the modus operandi involved only five peddlers travelling in the bus without any other passengers.

Joint Operation and Arrests

Based on the input, the STF and Kamrup district police launched a joint operation and intercepted the vehicle, apprehending five alleged peddlers.

During the search operation, police recovered 197 soap boxes containing packets of heroin weighing 2.56 kg and 8 kg of opium hidden in a secret compartment of the bus.

Details of the Arrested Individuals

The five arrested persons, all residents of Manipur, were identified as Abdul Latif, Md Taher Ali, Md Islamuddin, Md Latip and Md Ajmer, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Five Arrested in Cachar District as Assam Police Intercept ₹3.25 Crore Worth of Heroin
Five Arrested in Cachar District as Assam Police Intercept ₹3.25 Crore Worth of Heroin
Assam Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 5.93 Crore, Arrest Three
Assam Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 5.93 Crore, Arrest Three
Massive Drug Bust: Assam Rifles Recover Methamphetamine in Mizoram
Massive Drug Bust: Assam Rifles Recover Methamphetamine in Mizoram
Mizoram Police Bust Drug Smuggling Rings, Recover ₹25 Crore in Narcotics
Mizoram Police Bust Drug Smuggling Rings, Recover ₹25 Crore in Narcotics
Narcotics Control Bureau nabs two drug peddlers, seizes ₹2.6 crore worth of ganja in Assam
Narcotics Control Bureau nabs two drug peddlers, seizes ₹2.6 crore worth of ganja in Assam

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 2

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 3

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

VIDEOS

He Quit IT for Farming - What Happened Next Is Inspiring2:36

He Quit IT for Farming - What Happened Next Is Inspiring

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets BRICS Foreign Ministers3:10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets BRICS Foreign Ministers

At BRICS Delhi meet, Iran FM takes 'an empire in decline' jibe at US0:40

At BRICS Delhi meet, Iran FM takes 'an empire in decline'...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO