Assam Police Busts Drug and Liquor Smuggling Operations, Three Arrested

Photograph: ANI Photo

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said three persons have been arrested for allegedly smuggling banned Yaba tablets worth around Rs 4 crore and liquor in two separate operations by the state police.

He lauded the police personnel for the successful operations.

"Hidden compartments in cars won't hide crime," Sarma said in a post on X on Thursday.

He said 80,000 Yaba tablets, worth around Rs 4 crore, were recovered from a secret chamber of a vehicle in Bagori.

Two persons were arrested in this connection, Sarma said.

Yaba tablets are banned in India as they contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act.

Liquor Seizure in Cachar District

In another operation at Digorkhal in Cachar district, 81 cartons with bottles containing 819 litres of illegal Indian Made Foreign Liquor were "recovered from a hidden hold" of a vehicle, the CM said.

One person was arrested along with the seized liquor bottles, he added.