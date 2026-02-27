HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Assam Police Busts Drug and Liquor Smuggling Operations, Three Arrested

Assam Police Busts Drug and Liquor Smuggling Operations, Three Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
February 27, 2026 11:13 IST

Assam Police successfully intercepted two smuggling operations, seizing Yaba tablets worth crores and illegal liquor, leading to the arrest of three individuals, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Assam Police arrested two individuals in Bagori for smuggling 80,000 Yaba tablets worth approximately Rs 4 crore.
  • Yaba tablets, containing the banned substance methamphetamine, were found concealed in a secret compartment of a vehicle.
  • In a separate operation in Cachar district, police seized 819 litres of illegal Indian Made Foreign Liquor from a hidden compartment in a vehicle, arresting one person.
  • Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the police for their successful operations against drug and liquor smuggling.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said three persons have been arrested for allegedly smuggling banned Yaba tablets worth around Rs 4 crore and liquor in two separate operations by the state police.

He lauded the police personnel for the successful operations.

 

"Hidden compartments in cars won't hide crime," Sarma said in a post on X on Thursday.

He said 80,000 Yaba tablets, worth around Rs 4 crore, were recovered from a secret chamber of a vehicle in Bagori.

Two persons were arrested in this connection, Sarma said.

Yaba tablets are banned in India as they contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act.

Liquor Seizure in Cachar District

In another operation at Digorkhal in Cachar district, 81 cartons with bottles containing 819 litres of illegal Indian Made Foreign Liquor were "recovered from a hidden hold" of a vehicle, the CM said.

One person was arrested along with the seized liquor bottles, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
