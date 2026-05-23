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Home  » News » Assam Police Seize Heroin, Yaba Tablets; Two Arrested

Assam Police Seize Heroin, Yaba Tablets; Two Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 23, 2026 12:06 IST

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Assam police arrested two individuals in Cachar district and seized a significant amount of heroin and Yaba tablets during a drug bust operation on the Barak River.

Key Points

  • Two individuals were arrested in Cachar district, Assam, for drug possession.
  • Assam police seized 21 grams of heroin and 10,000 Yaba tablets.
  • The drugs were seized from a boat on the Barak River during an interception.
  • The Chief Minister of Assam has commended the police team for their vigilance in the drug bust.

Two persons have been arrested and 21 gm of heroin and 10,000 Yaba tablets seized from their possession in Assam's Cachar district, officials said on Saturday.

Drug Seizure on the Barak River

They said the seizure and arrests were made from a boat on Barak River on Friday.

 

"Intercepting a mechanised boat on the Barak River at Lakhipur yesterday, @cacharpolice seized 10,000 Yaba tablets and 21 g of heroin alongside two arrests," the chief minister's office (CMO) said in an X post.

Chief Minister Applauds Police Action

"HCM Dr. @himantabiswa has applauded the operational team for their alertness," it added.

Yaba Tablets Illegal in India

Yaba tablets are illegal in India as they contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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