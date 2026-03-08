HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Five Arrested in Cachar District as Assam Police Intercept ₹3.25 Crore Worth of Heroin

Five Arrested in Cachar District as Assam Police Intercept ₹3.25 Crore Worth of Heroin

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 08, 2026 11:31 IST

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Police seized heroin worth ₹3.25 crore and arrested five individuals in Cachar district, underscoring the state's commitment to combating drug abuse.

Key Points

  • Assam Police seized 538 grams of heroin worth ₹3.25 crore in Cachar district.
  • Five individuals were arrested for drug trafficking after police intercepted two vehicles.
  • The drug seizure occurred on the Silchar-Kalain Road following specific intelligence.
  • Assam's Chief Minister lauded the police team, reaffirming the state's commitment to a drug-free Assam.

Five people were arrested after heroin worth ₹3.25 crore was seized from their possession in Assam's Cachar district, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

The arrests and recovery of the narcotics substance were made from two vehicles on Saturday.

 

The CMO, in a post on X, said that acting on specific intelligence, the Cachar police intercepted the two vehicles on the Silchar-Kalain Road.

"A total of 538 g of heroin worth ₹3.25 crore was seized, and five peddlers were held," it said.

"HCM Dr @himantabiswa has lauded the team for their clinical execution, reaffirming that Assam's fight against drugs will continue with zero compromise until our state is drug-free," the CMO added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
