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Home  » News » Assam Police Seize ₹18 Crore Worth Of Yaba Tablets

Assam Police Seize ₹18 Crore Worth Of Yaba Tablets

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
1 Minute Read

May 29, 2026 17:32 IST

Assam Police intercepted a vehicle in Cachar district, seizing ₹18 crore worth of Yaba tablets, a banned narcotic substance, in a major anti-drug operation.

Key Points

  • Assam Police seized ₹18 crore worth of narcotics in Cachar district.
  • 60,000 Yaba tablets were intercepted during a vehicle check.
  • Yaba tablets, a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, are banned in India.
  • The operation highlights Assam Police's efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Narcotic substances worth ₹18 crore were seized from Cachar district of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

Major Anti-Narcotics Operation

"In a major anti-narcotics operation, @cacharpolice intercepted a vehicle during naka checking and seized 60,000 YABA tablets worth ₹18 crore in the black market. The drug mafia may innovate, but so will @assampolice," Sarma said in a post on X.

 

Details on Yaba Tablets

Yaba tablets, also called 'crazy drug', contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine and are banned in India.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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