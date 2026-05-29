Assam Police Seize ₹18 Crore Worth Of Yaba Tablets

Assam Police intercepted a vehicle in Cachar district, seizing ₹18 crore worth of Yaba tablets, a banned narcotic substance, in a major anti-drug operation.
Key Points
- Assam Police seized ₹18 crore worth of narcotics in Cachar district.
- 60,000 Yaba tablets were intercepted during a vehicle check.
- Yaba tablets, a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, are banned in India.
- The operation highlights Assam Police's efforts to combat drug trafficking.
Narcotic substances worth ₹18 crore were seized from Cachar district of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.
Major Anti-Narcotics Operation
"In a major anti-narcotics operation, @cacharpolice intercepted a vehicle during naka checking and seized 60,000 YABA tablets worth ₹18 crore in the black market. The drug mafia may innovate, but so will @assampolice," Sarma said in a post on X.
Details on Yaba Tablets
Yaba tablets, also called 'crazy drug', contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine and are banned in India.