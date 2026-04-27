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Hoshiarpur Authorities Demolish Illegal Structure Linked To Drug Traffickers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 27, 2026 20:24 IST

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In Hoshiarpur, authorities demolished an illegal structure linked to a family allegedly involved in drug trafficking, marking a significant step in the state's anti-drug campaign.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Hoshiarpur authorities demolished an illegal structure linked to a family allegedly involved in drug trafficking.
  • The demolished structure was built on encroached panchayat land in Sarhala Kalan village.
  • The demolition is part of the state government's ongoing campaign against drug trafficking.
  • Multiple drug cases have been registered against the family, with some convictions already secured.
  • Sarhala Kalan has been identified as a sensitive area in terms of drug activity.

The district authorities here on Monday demolished an illegal structure built on panchayat land by a family allegedly linked to drug trafficking in Sarhala Kalan village of Hoshiarpur district, officials said.

The action was carried out as part of the state government's ongoing campaign against drugs. A house constructed on the encroached panchayat land was razed using a JCB machine, they said.

 

Drug Cases Against The Family

Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police Major Singh said 13 drug cases have been registered against Neelam and her family members.

"Convictions have been secured in some cases, while others are under trial," he said.

He said the family was allegedly involved in drug trafficking and had encroached upon panchayat land to construct the house. The matter was taken up by the village panchayat through due procedure and forwarded to the block development and panchayat officer (BDPO), following which the action was initiated.

Ensuring Law And Order During Demolition

Police provided security to ensure that possession of the land was restored to the panchayat, Singh said, adding that a heavy police force was deployed at the site to maintain law and order during the demolition.

Police officials, panchayat members and a duty magistrate from the revenue department were present during the demolition drive.

The officials said Sarhala Kalan has been identified as a sensitive area in terms of drug activity, adding that several accused in the district face between 20 and 25 cases related to narcotics offences in such hotspot areas. The drive against drug traffickers will continue, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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