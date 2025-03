On Thursday, March 6, 2025, bulldozers deployed by the Amritsar Municipal Corporation, assisted by the Punjab Police, razed properties in the city allegedly belonging to a drug trafficker.

The demolition drive is part of the crackdown against drug trafficking launched by the Punjab government.

IMAGE: The Amritsar Municipal Corporation with the support of the Punjab Police demolish an unauthorised godown belonging to an alleged drug peddler, here and below. Photographs: ANI Photo

