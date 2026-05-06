Two Held In Saharanpur With Drugs Worth ₹1 Crore

In a major drug bust, Saharanpur police arrested two individuals and seized illegal smack worth approximately ₹1 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in Uttar Pradesh.

Key Points Two alleged drug traffickers, Shamshad and Samaydin, were arrested in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Police recovered 504 grams of illegal smack, estimated to be worth ₹1 crore, from the accused.

The accused have prior criminal records, with Shamshad wanted in a previous NDPS Act case.

The accused confessed to smuggling smack and supplying it to truck drivers and others.

Two alleged drug traffickers were arrested and 504 grams of illegal smack worth around ₹1 crore was recovered from their possession in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, police said on Wednesday.

Accused Identified and Arrested

The accused, identified as Shamshad and Samaydin, both residents of Nawazpur Kheda under Nakud police station limits, were arrested on May 5 during a checking drive, Circle Officer Gangoh Ashok Sisodia told PTI.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Based on the recovery, a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Nakud police station, Sisodia said.

Criminal History of the Accused

Police said Shamshad was already wanted in an NDPS Act case, while both accused have a criminal history. Shamshad has nine cases registered against him under the NDPS Act, whereas Samaydin has three such cases at Nakud police station.

Confession and Smuggling Operations

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to being involved in smuggling smack and supplying it to truck drivers on the Gangoh bypass and other individuals as directed by their supplier, earning profits which they shared among themselves.

Court Appearance and Further Investigation

The accused are being produced before a court and further legal proceedings are underway, police added.