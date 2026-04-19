Drug Trafficking Network Busted In Delhi, Four Arrested

Delhi Police successfully dismantled a major drug trafficking network in West Delhi, leading to the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of MDMA valued at around Rs 1 crore.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police busted a drug trafficking network in west Delhi, arresting four individuals.

The arrested include two Nigerian nationals involved in supplying MDMA.

MDMA worth approximately Rs 1 crore was seized during the operation.

The syndicate sourced MDMA from Nigerian suppliers and distributed it across Delhi-NCR.

The accused allegedly ran an escort service as a front for drug trafficking.

Delhi Police has busted a drug trafficking network in west Delhi and arrested four persons, including two Nigerian nationals, with MDMA valued at around Rs 1 crore, officials said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Gurmeet Singh and Mukesh Kumar alias Vicky, both residents of Uttam Nagar, and Nigerian nationals Mancabo David and Emeka Emmanuel alias Peter, they said.

Details of the Arrest and Seizure

"Emmanuel is a habitual offender who was earlier arrested under the NDPS Act and had served a five-year jail term. The operation was carried out after a tip-off about drug trafficking activities in the Tilak Nagar area," a senior police officer said.

A police team conducted a raid on April 6 at a premises in Ganesh Nagar, leading to the arrest of Gurmeet and Mukesh. During the search, around 73 grams of MDMA were recovered along with 112 zip-lock pouches, weighing machines, packing material and Rs 37,500 in cash suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Further Investigation and Arrests

Subsequent interrogation led to the arrest of Mancabo David on April 9, from whom over 10 grams of MDMA were seized. Another accused, Emeka Emmanuel, was later apprehended and 7 grams of the contraband recovered from his possession on the same day, the police said.

Modus Operandi of the Drug Syndicate

"The syndicate operated in a well-organised manner, sourcing MDMA from Nigerian suppliers and distributing it across Delhi-NCR. Gurmeet was identified as the kingpin managing procurement and supply, while Mukesh handled local distribution," the officer said.

Police also found that the accused were allegedly running an escort service from the rented premises, which was used as a front for drug trafficking activities.

The syndicate used CCTV surveillance and password-based access systems to evade law enforcement agencies, he added.

Ongoing Investigation

Police have seized vehicles and mobile phones used in the operation, and are probing interstate and international linkages of the network. Further investigation is underway.

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the accused could face significant jail time if convicted. The investigation will likely focus on tracing the source of the MDMA and identifying other members of the drug trafficking network. Delhi has seen a rise in drug-related arrests in recent months, prompting increased police vigilance.